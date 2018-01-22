Calvo files new motion over tax refunds

Governor Eddie Calvo has filed another motion with the Supreme Court to force the Legislature to transmit his bill to pay for tax refunds. Adelup argues that a previous ruling confirms it only takes a simple majority of those voting to pass a bill, and now it wants the high court to order lawmakers to comply.

The island's chief executive's measure to borrow money to pay timely tax refunds, then repay the loan before the end of the fiscal year, was approved in May by a 7-6 vote. But the Democratic leadership said it actually needed 8 votes-a legislative majority- to pass. Calvo took the dispute to the supreme court, and won. Governor's spokesperson Oyaol Ngirairikl told KUAM News, ""So in the initial declaratory judgment, they state that the legislative rules that calls for eight votes in order to pass a bill is null and void."

In other words, she says, the 7 vote majority was perfectly legal. But Senators continue to resist, saying the High Court ruling was prospective, applying only to future votes. Again, the administration disagrees, as Ngirairikl said, "We're basically telling them that what they did meets the standard as stated in the organic act, which is our highest authority, our highest law in Guam. So they need to follow the organic act, do their job, and send us the bill."

Typically the two sides will be asked to submit legal briefs, and a hearing will be set to present their arguments to the justices.