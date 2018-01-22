Calvo files new motion over tax refunds - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Calvo files new motion over tax refunds

Posted: Updated:

Governor Eddie Calvo has filed another motion with the Supreme Court to force the Legislature to transmit his bill to pay for tax refunds. Adelup argues that a previous ruling confirms it only takes a simple majority of those voting to pass a bill, and now it wants the high court to order lawmakers to comply.

The island's chief executive's measure to borrow money to pay timely tax refunds, then repay the loan before the end of the fiscal year, was approved in May by a 7-6 vote. But the Democratic leadership said it actually needed 8 votes-a legislative majority- to pass. Calvo took the dispute to the supreme court, and won. Governor's spokesperson Oyaol Ngirairikl told KUAM News, ""So in the initial declaratory judgment, they state that the legislative rules that calls for eight votes in order to pass a bill is null and void."

In other words, she says, the 7 vote majority was perfectly legal. But Senators continue to resist, saying the High Court ruling was prospective, applying only to future votes. Again, the administration disagrees, as Ngirairikl said, "We're basically telling them that what they did meets the standard as stated in the organic act, which is our highest authority, our highest law in Guam. So they need to follow the organic act, do their job, and send us the bill."

Typically the two sides will be asked to submit legal briefs, and a hearing will be set to present their arguments to the justices.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Nearly two dozen flea market vendors warned

    Nearly two dozen flea market vendors warned

    No shutdowns, but warnings were given to over 20 vendors operating at the Dededo Flea Market on Saturday morning. According to Revenue and Taxation Deputy Director Marie Benito, eight compliance inspectors and business license officers were on site to verify an anonymous tip involving the illegal sale of tobacco products. What they found instead were dozens of vendors without the proper paperwork. "We're there to educate them to let them know they must be licensed," Benito ...More >>
    No shutdowns, but warnings were given to over 20 vendors operating at the Dededo Flea Market on Saturday morning. According to Revenue and Taxation Deputy Director Marie Benito, eight compliance inspectors and business license officers were on site to verify an anonymous tip involving the illegal sale of tobacco products. What they found instead were dozens of vendors without the proper paperwork. "We're there to educate them to let them know they must be licensed," Benito ...More >>

  • Former GPD staffer indicted for theft

    Former GPD staffer indicted for theft

    A former Guam Police Department staffer has been indicted on theft charges. Between February 2014 and February 2015, while she was employed at GPD as an administrative services officer, Ovita Nauta allegedly stole over $1,500 from the police department. The 61-year-old woman faces theft of property, theft of property held in trust, and issuance of a dishonored check all as felonies as well as official misconduct as a misdemeanor. Nauta is currently employed with the Department of Co...More >>
    A former Guam Police Department staffer has been indicted on theft charges. Between February 2014 and February 2015, while she was employed at GPD as an administrative services officer, Ovita Nauta allegedly stole over $1,500 from the police department. The 61-year-old woman faces theft of property, theft of property held in trust, and issuance of a dishonored check all as felonies as well as official misconduct as a misdemeanor. Nauta is currently employed with the Department of Co...More >>

  • DZSP files additional protest against $500M base contract

    DZSP files additional protest against $500M base contract

    Another protest has been filed in the $500 million Base Operations Support services contract for Joint Region Marianas. DZSP, which has held the BOS contract since 2005 is challenging the recent award to the Fluor Corporation. According to a DZSP spokesman, their complaint is sealed under a protective order, but it alleges that the Navy made a number of errors in its most recent evaluation of both company's proposals that resulted in "the flawed conclusion that Fluor's proposal ...More >>
    Another protest has been filed in the $500 million Base Operations Support services contract for Joint Region Marianas. DZSP, which has held the BOS contract since 2005 is challenging the recent award to the Fluor Corporation. According to a DZSP spokesman, their complaint is sealed under a protective order, but it alleges that the Navy made a number of errors in its most recent evaluation of both company's proposals that resulted in "the flawed conclusion that Fluor's proposal ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly