Nearly two dozen flea market vendors warned

No shutdowns, but warnings were given to over 20 vendors operating at the Dededo Flea Market on Saturday morning. According to Revenue and Taxation Deputy Director Marie Benito, eight compliance inspectors and business license officers were on site to verify an anonymous tip involving the illegal sale of tobacco products.

What they found instead were dozens of vendors without the proper paperwork. "We're there to educate them to let them know they must be licensed," Benito said, "to sell new products or food products; now, if you're selling used products, you don't need a license for that."

Brand Inc. General Manager Roberto Cruz who operates the Dededo Flea Market says the visit from the regulatory agency was friendly. "The revenue people never said you have to be out of here," he added. "They just said if you want to continue business, I suggest, they used a nice word, they were not mean, like I suggest you get one. Everyone needs to get a business license if you're doing any business."

Cruz says 60% of vendors at the site are selling used goods, many he described as military looking to sell their household items before leaving the island or those who are simply trying to sell a few items to make ends meet.

These vendors, as we mentioned, do not require a business license.