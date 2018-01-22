Nearly two dozen flea market vendors warned - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Nearly two dozen flea market vendors warned

Posted: Updated:

No shutdowns, but warnings were given to over 20 vendors operating at the Dededo Flea Market on Saturday morning. According to Revenue and Taxation Deputy Director Marie Benito, eight compliance inspectors and business license officers were on site to verify an anonymous tip involving the illegal sale of tobacco products.

What they found instead were dozens of vendors without the proper paperwork. "We're there to educate them to let them know they must be licensed," Benito said, "to sell new products or food products; now, if you're selling used products, you don't need a license for that."

Brand Inc. General Manager Roberto Cruz who operates the Dededo Flea Market says the visit from the regulatory agency was friendly. "The revenue people never said you have to be out of here," he added. "They just said if you want to continue business, I suggest, they used a nice word, they were not mean, like I suggest you get one. Everyone needs to get a business license if you're doing any business."

Cruz says 60% of vendors at the site are selling used goods, many he described as military looking to sell their household items before leaving the island or those who are simply trying to sell a few items to make ends meet.

These vendors, as we mentioned, do not require a business license.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Nearly two dozen flea market vendors warned

    Nearly two dozen flea market vendors warned

    No shutdowns, but warnings were given to over 20 vendors operating at the Dededo Flea Market on Saturday morning. According to Revenue and Taxation Deputy Director Marie Benito, eight compliance inspectors and business license officers were on site to verify an anonymous tip involving the illegal sale of tobacco products. What they found instead were dozens of vendors without the proper paperwork. "We're there to educate them to let them know they must be licensed," Benito ...More >>
    No shutdowns, but warnings were given to over 20 vendors operating at the Dededo Flea Market on Saturday morning. According to Revenue and Taxation Deputy Director Marie Benito, eight compliance inspectors and business license officers were on site to verify an anonymous tip involving the illegal sale of tobacco products. What they found instead were dozens of vendors without the proper paperwork. "We're there to educate them to let them know they must be licensed," Benito ...More >>

  • Former GPD staffer indicted for theft

    Former GPD staffer indicted for theft

    A former Guam Police Department staffer has been indicted on theft charges. Between February 2014 and February 2015, while she was employed at GPD as an administrative services officer, Ovita Nauta allegedly stole over $1,500 from the police department. The 61-year-old woman faces theft of property, theft of property held in trust, and issuance of a dishonored check all as felonies as well as official misconduct as a misdemeanor. Nauta is currently employed with the Department of Co...More >>
    A former Guam Police Department staffer has been indicted on theft charges. Between February 2014 and February 2015, while she was employed at GPD as an administrative services officer, Ovita Nauta allegedly stole over $1,500 from the police department. The 61-year-old woman faces theft of property, theft of property held in trust, and issuance of a dishonored check all as felonies as well as official misconduct as a misdemeanor. Nauta is currently employed with the Department of Co...More >>

  • DZSP files additional protest against $500M base contract

    DZSP files additional protest against $500M base contract

    Another protest has been filed in the $500 million Base Operations Support services contract for Joint Region Marianas. DZSP, which has held the BOS contract since 2005 is challenging the recent award to the Fluor Corporation. According to a DZSP spokesman, their complaint is sealed under a protective order, but it alleges that the Navy made a number of errors in its most recent evaluation of both company's proposals that resulted in "the flawed conclusion that Fluor's proposal ...More >>
    Another protest has been filed in the $500 million Base Operations Support services contract for Joint Region Marianas. DZSP, which has held the BOS contract since 2005 is challenging the recent award to the Fluor Corporation. According to a DZSP spokesman, their complaint is sealed under a protective order, but it alleges that the Navy made a number of errors in its most recent evaluation of both company's proposals that resulted in "the flawed conclusion that Fluor's proposal ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly