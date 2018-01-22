Teen captured after attempting to rob Maite homes, others still - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Teen captured after attempting to rob Maite homes, others still on the run

Caught on camera, at least three people were seen going from one home to the next in a gated community in Maite early Sunday. Authorities received multiple calls of a home invasion and burglary happening just minutes apart. And local police are now looking into a possible burglary ring unfolding in that very area. But, one teen is captured.

The would-be burglar, a 16 year old male minor, was taken down by a homeowner before police took him away.

"I just grabbed him, took him down and held him in a hold he couldn't get out of and waited for him to calm down," explained Leonard Calvo. It was a startling moment for Calvo and his family. His wife waking up around 2 o'clock Sunday morning to their dog barking and a rather strange noise clearly coming from inside their Maite home. "She woke me up to go check it out and I just happened to confront the guy as he was leaving the house with his hands full of my son's belongings," he said.

Calvo had no other choice but to take action, subduing the would-be burglar and keeping him there until police showed up. He recalled, "It was scary, but I didn't realize that when I charged him he dropped the goods he was holding in his hands and he had an open box cutter in his hands."

His family miraculously unharmed, he added, "Seeing a stranger will wake you up real fast so the first thing I wanted to know where my son was and make sure he wasn't around there and make sure everybody was safe before we did anything."

The 16 year old boy was taken to the Department of Youth Affairs and is charged with Home Invasion, 3 Counts of Burglary, Public Intoxication, Consumption of Alcohol Underage, Beyond Control, and Disorderly Conduct. The incident had others in the neighborhood checking if anything had gone missing, as well.

Authorities say minutes later a second home in the area reported two of the vehicles had been burglarized. Video surveillance captured suspects walking around the property. They even took off with one of the cars. Though it was found hours later in Tamuning, the suspects remain on the run.

More images show yet another suspect burglarizing a home at nearby gated community just the night before. Police now need your help tracking them down.

For now, Calvo is thankful his family is safe and that they were able to stop one of the suspects, as he told KUAM News he's, "really happy and fortunate because nothing in the house is worth more than my family and my life."

Calvo says this is also a clear reminder to lock your doors.

If you recognize the suspects in those images you are asked to call police or Guam Crimestoppers at 477-HELP (4357).

  Nearly two dozen flea market vendors warned

    No shutdowns, but warnings were given to over 20 vendors operating at the Dededo Flea Market on Saturday morning. According to Revenue and Taxation Deputy Director Marie Benito, eight compliance inspectors and business license officers were on site to verify an anonymous tip involving the illegal sale of tobacco products. What they found instead were dozens of vendors without the proper paperwork. "We're there to educate them to let them know they must be licensed," Benito
  Former GPD staffer indicted for theft

    A former Guam Police Department staffer has been indicted on theft charges. Between February 2014 and February 2015, while she was employed at GPD as an administrative services officer, Ovita Nauta allegedly stole over $1,500 from the police department. The 61-year-old woman faces theft of property, theft of property held in trust, and issuance of a dishonored check all as felonies as well as official misconduct as a misdemeanor. Nauta is currently employed with the Department of Co
  DZSP files additional protest against $500M base contract

    Another protest has been filed in the $500 million Base Operations Support services contract for Joint Region Marianas. DZSP, which has held the BOS contract since 2005 is challenging the recent award to the Fluor Corporation. According to a DZSP spokesman, their complaint is sealed under a protective order, but it alleges that the Navy made a number of errors in its most recent evaluation of both company's proposals that resulted in "the flawed conclusion that Fluor's proposal
