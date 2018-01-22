Former GPD staffer indicted for theft

A former Guam Police Department staffer has been indicted on theft charges. Between February 2014 and February 2015, while she was employed at GPD as an administrative services officer, Ovita Nauta allegedly stole over $1,500 from the police department.

The 61-year-old woman faces theft of property, theft of property held in trust, and issuance of a dishonored check all as felonies as well as official misconduct as a misdemeanor.

Nauta is currently employed with the Department of Corrections, with the same job title.

DOC Deputy Director Kate Baltazar confirms they are seeking advisement and reviewing policies on administrative action because the incidents took place at GPD, not DOC.

Nauta will answer to the charges next month.

That hearing is set for February 7 at 10 a.m.