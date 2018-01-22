DZSP files additional protest against $500M base contract

Another protest has been filed in the $500 million Base Operations Support services contract for Joint Region Marianas. DZSP, which has held the BOS contract since 2005 is challenging the recent award to the Fluor Corporation.

According to a DZSP spokesman, their complaint is sealed under a protective order, but it alleges that the Navy made a number of errors in its most recent evaluation of both company's proposals that resulted in "the flawed conclusion that Fluor's proposal represented the best deal."

DZSP says this is inconsistent with the Navy's three previous evaluations, from 2014 to 2016, in which it won the award. DZSP's current deal expires April 30.

It says an expedited court decision is expected by April 1.