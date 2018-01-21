65-year-old is latest to file suit against church

Another day, another clergy sexual abuse lawsuit. The latest filing in the District Court of Guam comes from a former Mangilao resident, only identified by his initials as S.T.J.

Now 65-years-old and living in Hawaii, the former altar boy alleges he was sexually abused and raped by former Guam priest Father Louis Brouillard in the early 1960s.

The abuse occurred two to three times a week over a two year period.

Similar to other allegations against Brouillard, S.T.J. reports being forced to sleep over at the Rectory where the priest exposed himself and forced the boys to sleep naked.

It was in the rectory S.T.J. was fondled, masturbated, and penetrated.

S.T.J. is suing for $10 million.

He is represented by attorney David Lujan.