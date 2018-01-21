65-year-old is latest to file suit against church - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

65-year-old is latest to file suit against church

Posted: Updated:

Another day, another clergy sexual abuse lawsuit. The latest filing in the District Court of Guam comes from a former Mangilao resident, only identified by his initials as S.T.J.

Now 65-years-old and living in Hawaii, the former altar boy alleges he was sexually abused and raped by former Guam priest Father Louis Brouillard in the early 1960s.

The abuse occurred two to three times a week over a two year period.

Similar to other allegations against Brouillard, S.T.J. reports being forced to sleep over at the Rectory where the priest exposed himself and forced the boys to sleep naked.

It was in the rectory S.T.J. was fondled, masturbated, and penetrated.

S.T.J. is suing for $10 million.

He is represented by attorney David Lujan.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Nearly two dozen flea market vendors warned

    Nearly two dozen flea market vendors warned

    No shutdowns, but warnings were given to over 20 vendors operating at the Dededo Flea Market on Saturday morning. According to Revenue and Taxation Deputy Director Marie Benito, eight compliance inspectors and business license officers were on site to verify an anonymous tip involving the illegal sale of tobacco products. What they found instead were dozens of vendors without the proper paperwork. "We're there to educate them to let them know they must be licensed," Benito ...More >>
    No shutdowns, but warnings were given to over 20 vendors operating at the Dededo Flea Market on Saturday morning. According to Revenue and Taxation Deputy Director Marie Benito, eight compliance inspectors and business license officers were on site to verify an anonymous tip involving the illegal sale of tobacco products. What they found instead were dozens of vendors without the proper paperwork. "We're there to educate them to let them know they must be licensed," Benito ...More >>

  • Former GPD staffer indicted for theft

    Former GPD staffer indicted for theft

    A former Guam Police Department staffer has been indicted on theft charges. Between February 2014 and February 2015, while she was employed at GPD as an administrative services officer, Ovita Nauta allegedly stole over $1,500 from the police department. The 61-year-old woman faces theft of property, theft of property held in trust, and issuance of a dishonored check all as felonies as well as official misconduct as a misdemeanor. Nauta is currently employed with the Department of Co...More >>
    A former Guam Police Department staffer has been indicted on theft charges. Between February 2014 and February 2015, while she was employed at GPD as an administrative services officer, Ovita Nauta allegedly stole over $1,500 from the police department. The 61-year-old woman faces theft of property, theft of property held in trust, and issuance of a dishonored check all as felonies as well as official misconduct as a misdemeanor. Nauta is currently employed with the Department of Co...More >>

  • DZSP files additional protest against $500M base contract

    DZSP files additional protest against $500M base contract

    Another protest has been filed in the $500 million Base Operations Support services contract for Joint Region Marianas. DZSP, which has held the BOS contract since 2005 is challenging the recent award to the Fluor Corporation. According to a DZSP spokesman, their complaint is sealed under a protective order, but it alleges that the Navy made a number of errors in its most recent evaluation of both company's proposals that resulted in "the flawed conclusion that Fluor's proposal ...More >>
    Another protest has been filed in the $500 million Base Operations Support services contract for Joint Region Marianas. DZSP, which has held the BOS contract since 2005 is challenging the recent award to the Fluor Corporation. According to a DZSP spokesman, their complaint is sealed under a protective order, but it alleges that the Navy made a number of errors in its most recent evaluation of both company's proposals that resulted in "the flawed conclusion that Fluor's proposal ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly