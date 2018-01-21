Former mayor Nito Blas makes plea agreement

A longtime public servant gets his day in court. Though he was set to face a jury this week, former Mangilao Mayor Nito Blas strikes a deal with the government. If you recall, the nearly three-year-old case stems from an incident at his office, where he was seen with his pants down.

It was a massage and nothing more. Former Mangilao Mayor Nito Blas in an interview with KUAM back in April 2015 explained his side of the story, saying, "That's my mistake. I was hurting and I'm trying to get somebody that actually knows and she mentioned she knows how to do it massage, so that's what I did, but the intention is strictly for the massage."

That was nearly three years ago when he was arrested and charged with receiving and giving a bribe, official misconduct, witness bribery, and indecent exposure. While still in office, Blas allegedly exposed himself to a female community service worker. The massage, Blas maintained then, was to help with a leg injury he sustained while directing traffic at Price Elementary School and preventing a car from hitting a little girl.

Though he was scheduled to face a jury this week, Blas instead entered a deferred plea with the government.

That plea was accepted by Judge Michael Bordallo on Monday morning. The judge said, "How do you plead to the offense of official misconduct as a misdemeanor? Do you plead guilty or do you plead not guilty?" said Blas, "I plead guilty."

If Blas complies with the court's conditions for the next two years, the case will be wiped clean from his record. Failing to comply will result in one year behind bars.

"Pursuant to the agreement," the judge continued, "we will defer acceptance of this plea for a period of up to two years. What that means, Mr. Blas, is if you perform all the conditions set forth in your plea agreement over the next two years, at the end of your deferment period, your case will be dismissed and your record expunged. Do you understand that?" He confirmed that he did.

Blas must pay a $1,000 fine as well as stay away from the victim, only identified by her initials as "N.N.K."

While he maintains it was a misunderstanding, he's never hesitated to apologize. Back in 2015, he stated, "I apologize, I feel bad for doing that."

Blas is 81 years old today. He served as the Mangilao mayor for nearly three decades.