Guam federal workers informed of their status

The Senate adjourned without taking action on the government shutdown, but a vote on a continuing resolution to fund government operations is scheduled for 3am Tuesday Guam time. Leaders on both sides blamed the other, while a group of moderate Republicans and Democrats tried to come up with a compromise they could support. On Guam, federal and military employees have already started the regular work week. Agencies sent out notices or held information sessions to explain the shutdown impact.

The Defense Department has advised that active duty personnel will continue to report to their regular command. Andersen Air Force base held a Town Hall meeting, and Naval Base Guam issued an advisory to relay information about the shutdown.

While it was business as usual for active duty members, civilian government employees were advised about their furlough status by their respective workplaces.

At the federal district court, Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood announced that they will remain open and can continue operations for at least three more weeks without any new appropriation by using court fee funds.

And, active duty National Guard members were also told to report to work as scheduled, but about 90 military technicians were furloughed until further notice.