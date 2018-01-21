Guam federal workers informed of their status - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Guam federal workers informed of their status

The Senate adjourned without taking action on the government shutdown, but a vote on a continuing resolution to fund government operations is scheduled for 3am Tuesday Guam time. Leaders on both sides blamed the other, while a group of moderate Republicans and Democrats tried to come up with a compromise they could support. On Guam, federal and military employees have already started the regular work week. Agencies sent out notices or held information sessions to explain the shutdown impact.

The Defense Department has advised that active duty personnel will continue to report to their regular command. Andersen Air Force base held a Town Hall meeting, and Naval Base Guam issued an advisory to relay information about the shutdown.

While it was business as usual for active duty members, civilian government employees were advised about their furlough status by their respective workplaces.

At the federal district court, Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood announced that they will remain open and can continue operations for at least three more weeks without any new appropriation by using court fee funds.

And, active duty National Guard members were also told to report to work as scheduled, but about 90 military technicians were furloughed until further notice.

    No shutdowns, but warnings were given to over 20 vendors operating at the Dededo Flea Market on Saturday morning. According to Revenue and Taxation Deputy Director Marie Benito, eight compliance inspectors and business license officers were on site to verify an anonymous tip involving the illegal sale of tobacco products. What they found instead were dozens of vendors without the proper paperwork. "We're there to educate them to let them know they must be licensed," Benito ...More >>
    A former Guam Police Department staffer has been indicted on theft charges. Between February 2014 and February 2015, while she was employed at GPD as an administrative services officer, Ovita Nauta allegedly stole over $1,500 from the police department. The 61-year-old woman faces theft of property, theft of property held in trust, and issuance of a dishonored check all as felonies as well as official misconduct as a misdemeanor. Nauta is currently employed with the Department of Co...More >>
    Another protest has been filed in the $500 million Base Operations Support services contract for Joint Region Marianas. DZSP, which has held the BOS contract since 2005 is challenging the recent award to the Fluor Corporation. According to a DZSP spokesman, their complaint is sealed under a protective order, but it alleges that the Navy made a number of errors in its most recent evaluation of both company's proposals that resulted in "the flawed conclusion that Fluor's proposal ...More >>
