George Michael, 52 and drunk, arrested for home invasion - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

George Michael, 52 and drunk, arrested for home invasion

He was still at the scene, apparently drunk and injured, when police arrived. 52-year-old George Michael was arrested in connection to a home invasion early Saturday morning.

Court documents state a 10-year-old girl reported seeing Michael enter the bedroom window. Once inside, he allegedly put his hand up her dress and pinched her genital area.

When the suspect realized there were adults sleeping in the room, he jumped out another window. Upon police arrival, Michael reportedly apologized and asked to see a medic.

He was charged with home invasion, second degree criminal sexual conduct and public drunkenness.

