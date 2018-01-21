What the federal government shutdown means for Guam

Federal and military officials are providing guidance on how the federal government shutdown will impact operations in Guam.

According to the Department of Defense the shutdown will affect operating status of quality of life and family readiness programs.

All Andersen Air Force Base federal civilian employees have been invited to attend a town hall meeting at 9 o’clock in the morning on Monday, January 22nd at the base theater. Base leadership will be addressing questions and providing any available information. Updates will be posted to www.andersen.af.mil.

Listed on the Department of Defense website however, is the following the information as to what to expect regarding the operating status of these programs while the government is shut down:

-- Military OneSource: The Military OneSource website and call center will remain fully operational. Military OneSource is a Defense Department-wide program that promotes the quality of life of service members and their families by delivering information, referrals, confidential counseling and other services in person, online and by telephone. The service is available worldwide 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at no cost to the user and regardless of the service member’s activation status. Visit their website or call 800-342-9647.

-- Child Development Centers: Contact your local CDC or installation for details and guidance.

-- Department of Defense Education Activity: DODEA schools and district offices worldwide will remain open. Headquarters and regional offices will be affected by the shutdown.

-- The Military and Family Life Counseling program will continue uninterrupted. The MFLCs will perform routine functions. If an MFLC is unable to access the installation during a shutdown, officials said, they will work offsite until they are able to access the installation.

-- Military exchanges will be open worldwide.

-- Overseas commissaries will remain open, including two stores in Guam and one in Puerto Rico. Commissaries in five remote stateside locations also will remain open: Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center Bridgeport and Fort Irwin in California; Coast Guard Station Kodiak and Fort Greely in Alaska; and Dugway Proving Ground, Utah. The remainder of stateside commissaries will follow an orderly shutdown to reduce the amount of perishables on hand and properly safeguard equipment and facilities. For more details, go to the Defense Commissary Agency website, or its Facebook and Twitter pages.

-- Family Support Centers: Staffing will be determined by installation commanders.

-- Family Advocacy Program: Each service will determine staffing at each installation.

-- MWR: Morale, Welfare and Recreation programs, nonappropriated fund activities and other operations necessary to support those activities not affected by a shutdown will continue. Examples of these excepted activities are operation of dining facilities, physical training and child care activities required to support readiness.

-- My Career Advancement Accounts: Financial assistance requests will be continue to be approved. In addition, Spouse Education and Career Opportunities career coaches will continue to be available to provide comprehensive education and career counseling services. Call the SECO Career Center at 800-342-9647 or visit the SECO website and continue to monitor the MyCAA portal for any updates.

As for Naval Base Guam, the following message was posted on their facebook page:

A Message from CAPT Hans Sholley

U.S. Naval Base Guam Commanding Officer

———

Naval Base Guam shipmates, federal employees, families and friends,

I am sure by now, you are all well aware there has been a federal government shutdown. While this shutdown will affect many services onboard Naval Base Guam, I want to personally let you know that we will continue to ensure you and your families have the essential services you need.

For Naval Base Guam civilian, government employees and those employees of tenant commands, please report to your place of work Monday morning, 22 January. You will be informed of your status and given instructions by your commands and your personnel offices.

For service members, you are instructed to report for your next duty day for continued operations as directed by your commands.

For service members, employees, families and patrons, the following services will remain open for your use and patronage:

- NBG Navy Exchange and all satellite NEX outlets, including the mini mart, will remain open with normal operating hours.

- The NBG Commissary will remain open with normal operating hours and the normal weekly schedule.

- DoDEA schools will remain open with a normal class schedule.

- All MWR facilities will remain open on a normal schedule until further notice. If the shutdown continues for an extended time, we may change food service venue hours to match demand.

- The Child Development Center and all of the services for children will remain unaffected and be open during normal hours of operations.

- The Naval Hospital remains open for emergency care, however some routine services may be affected by the shutdown. Please refer to the Naval Hospital Guam Facebook site for more specific information.

- Fire & Emergency Services and Naval Security Forces (NSF) are unaffected by the shutdown. All emergency services will continue without interruption.

The following services may be interrupted:

- Routine facility repairs to include base housing routine trouble calls will be limited. Emergency repairs in order to prevent damage or injury will be addressed, however there may be delay.

- Housing assignment and routine processing will be affected.

- The Visitor Control Center will be closed for new passes to include contractor and visitor pass issue. All NSF administrative employees are affected by the government shutdown.

- The Commercial Inspection Gate will continue normal vehicular inspections to allow continued commercial delivery and support.

- Base operations may be impacted, specifically non-essential services. Please expect delays.

The Naval Base Guam Team will continue to strive to meet operational and family needs as best as we can during this period of shutdown. Please be patient as we may experience delays or cancellation of requested services as we execute this federal shutdown.

This is a very dynamic situation. We will continue to update you as often as possible and when the shutdown status changes.

You have my personal word that we will do our utmost within our federally mandated direction to continue to serve the fleet, the fighter and our families.

Thank you in advance for your patience and cooperation.

Very Respectfully,

CAPT Sholley

CO, Naval Base Guam

Congresswoman Madeleine Z. Bordallo issued a statement after Republican senators failed to capture the 60 votes they needed to even vote on the bill that would have funded the government for 30 days. This means all non-essential functions of the federal government are legally required to cease operations. “This is the fourth time this fiscal year that Republicans have needed to try and pass a short-term continuing resolution to keep the federal government open.” Bordallo said. “It is unfortunate that Republicans were unwilling to deal with Democrats to avoid this unnecessary shutdown. I hope that in the days ahead, they will work with Democrats to develop a long-term, bipartisan agreement capable of passing both houses of Congress. I share the frustrations of millions of Americans who expect more from their government. We need a long-term solution that addresses key concerns of the American people.”

The federal Office of personnel management notes the shutdown impacts 12,647 federal employees across all five US territories, many of whom could be legally forced into furlough. Bordallo’s office states U.S. military service members, Transportation Security Administration airport officials, and other federal law enforcement personnel necessary to national defense or public safety will continue working during the shutdown without pay. They add Congress will need to pass legislation to provide back pay for federal employees and service members who are required to report for duty during the government shutdown.

Other impacts she noted:

- VA call centers and hotlines, federal bureaus responsible for providing services to veterans, and recruiting and hiring of veteran job applicants will cease.

- Veterans’ claims processing and payments in the compensation, pension, education, and vocational rehabilitation programs will continue but be delayed due to furloughed federal workers. No decisions will be issued on veterans’ claims appeals or motions.

- Guam’s War in the Pacific National Historical Park and Guam National Wildlife Refuge (Ritidian Unit) will be required to close to the public.

- U.S. passport and visa applications may be delayed due to required State Department furloughs.

- U.S. Postal Service employees and mail delivery will not be affected.

- Guam’s 17,118 residents receiving Social Security benefits will continue to receive their checks.

Meanwhile the District Court of Guam will remain open. According to the United States Courts website “the federal judiciary will remain open and can continue operations for approximately three weeks, through February 9, by using court fee balances and other funds not dependent on a new appropriation. Most proceedings and deadlines will occur as scheduled. In cases where an attorney from an Executive Branch agency is not working because of the shutdown, hearing and filing dates may be rescheduled. The federal judiciary warns that if the shutdown continues past three weeks, Judiciary would not be able to operate under the terms of the Anti-Deficiency Act, which allows work to continue during a lapse in appropriations if it is necessary to support the exercise of Article III judicial powers. Under this scenario, each court and federal defender’s office would determine the staffing resources necessary to support such work”.