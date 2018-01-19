Call logs led to arrest of group for prison contraband

A fourth person - an inmate at the Department of Corrections - has been charged for his alleged part in the latest scheme to smuggle drugs into the prison. He along with the others we told you about during the drug arrests on Thursday appeared in court today. And court documents provided a closer look at how they were caught.

Paytel recordings at the prison are what led investigators to the four people arrested in the latest contraband investigation at the Department of Corrections. DOC's internal affairs led by Captain Antone Aguon, worked the case with the Mandana Drug Task Force. Court documents state, corrections officers found the drug, ICE, packaged inside a clear plastic bag marked "lavender" in the recreational yard of the Hagatna Detention facility last month.

Authorities say the recordings detailed the drug type, quantity, placement, and packaging, all of which matched the case they spent about a month investigating.

Further monitoring of the Paytel records gave investigators a closer listen into multiple successful drops at the Hagatna facility after corrections officers made the drug find in late December.

A search warrant was executed at Roxanne Hocog's home on Thursday. She was under house arrest awaiting sentencing for a similar case. It's there police found drug paraphernalia, drug residue and a ledger that detailed their scheme to smuggle the contraband inside.

The group appeared in court for a magistrate's hearing today, with prosecutor Sean Brown declaring, "I understand she was on pretrial release on another matter before this case and also involved distribution of narcotics. So, we recommend $100,000 cash bail."

Roxanne Hocog, who has since pleaded guilty to two separate cases of promoting major prison contraband, is charged with delivery of a schedule II controlled substance, illegal possession of the drug and illegal possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy to promote major prison contraband, and a special allegation of being a felony committed while on felony release.Also named in court documents and charged were inmates Bruno Simmons, Juliann Robles, and Ray Hocog on charges of conspiracy to promote major prison contraband.

Roxanne's bail is set at $100,000 cash. Ray Hocog, who is currently serving an 18-month sentence, has been released on his own personal recognizance. Simmons bail is set at $25,000 cash.

Robles did not appear in court.