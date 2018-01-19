Men face deportation after governor commutes their sentences

Two men are facing deportation after their sentences were commuted by Guam's chief executive. They are the latest to be named under Governor Eddie Calvo's Initiative to remove non-citizen criminals from the island.

The commutations trigger deportation proceedings, as U.S. Immigration officials identified both men as having committed deportable crimes.

Ero Erwin was on parole for a family violence and terrorizing conviction. Pius Gilfigir was convicted of second degree criminal sexual conduct and child abuse. Their victims were notified and indicated their support for the deportations.

Erwin and Gilfiger were transferred from the Department of Corrections to federal custody. The U.S. Government now picks up the cost of housing and deportation.