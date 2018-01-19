Pacific Judicial Workshop discusses youth victims

They're the most vulnerable of victims. Child crimes, specifically criminal sexual conduct, were up for discussion in Day 3 of the Pacific Judicial Workshop on Friday. Scientist and attorney Dr. Christopher Barden stressing the importance of handling child victims with extra care.

"Children have to be interviewed properly," he said. "If they're interviewed properly, they can be excellent witnesses - if they're interviewed improperly, they can be manipulated by the system. And so by using the proper scientific methods and using the proper therapy methods, we can help children to be protected from criminals and from improper investigations and that's really the goal."

Local and regional judges as well as 70 attorneys participated in the workshop, which is aimed to teach best practices.