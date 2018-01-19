Pacific Judicial Workshop discusses youth victims - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Pacific Judicial Workshop discusses youth victims

Posted: Updated:

They're the most vulnerable of victims. Child crimes, specifically criminal sexual conduct, were up for discussion in Day 3 of the Pacific Judicial Workshop on Friday. Scientist and attorney Dr. Christopher Barden stressing the importance of handling child victims with extra care.

"Children have to be interviewed properly," he said. "If they're interviewed properly, they can be excellent witnesses - if they're interviewed improperly, they can be manipulated by the system. And so by using the proper scientific methods and using the proper therapy methods, we can help children to be protected from criminals and from improper investigations and that's really the goal."

Local and regional judges as well as 70 attorneys participated in the workshop, which is aimed to teach best practices.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Men face deportation after governor commutes their sentences

    Men face deportation after governor commutes their sentences

    Two men are facing deportation after their sentences were commuted by Guam's chief executive.  They are the latest to be named under Governor Eddie Calvo's Initiative to remove non-citizen criminals from the island.

    More >>

    Two men are facing deportation after their sentences were commuted by Guam's chief executive.  They are the latest to be named under Governor Eddie Calvo's Initiative to remove non-citizen criminals from the island.

    More >>

  • Pacific Judicial Workshop discusses youth victims

    Pacific Judicial Workshop discusses youth victims

    They're the most vulnerable of victims. Child crimes, specifically criminal sexual conduct, were up for discussion in Day 3 of the Pacific Judicial Workshop on Friday. Scientist and attorney Dr. Christopher Barden stressing the importance of handling child victims with extra care. "Children have to be interviewed properly," he said. "If they're interviewed properly, they can be excellent witnesses - if they're interviewed improperly, they can be manipulated by the syst...More >>
    They're the most vulnerable of victims. Child crimes, specifically criminal sexual conduct, were up for discussion in Day 3 of the Pacific Judicial Workshop on Friday. Scientist and attorney Dr. Christopher Barden stressing the importance of handling child victims with extra care. "Children have to be interviewed properly," he said. "If they're interviewed properly, they can be excellent witnesses - if they're interviewed improperly, they can be manipulated by the syst...More >>

  • Senators given timeline to agree to Fernandez/GEB settlement

    Senators given timeline to agree to Fernandez/GEB settlement

    The legislature has 45 days to agree to the terms of settlement for the case between Superintendent Jon Fernandez and the Guam Education Board. You may recall, it was back in November 2016 that Superintendent Fernandez sued members of the Guam Education Board in their individual capacities...arguing that his removal from his position as Superintendent caused him economic harm in loss of income, emotional harm, mental anguish, professional embarrassment, and public humiliation.... Th...More >>
    The legislature has 45 days to agree to the terms of settlement for the case between Superintendent Jon Fernandez and the Guam Education Board. You may recall, it was back in November 2016 that Superintendent Fernandez sued members of the Guam Education Board in their individual capacities...arguing that his removal from his position as Superintendent caused him economic harm in loss of income, emotional harm, mental anguish, professional embarrassment, and public humiliation.... Th...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly