Private sector rallies against proposed business privilege tax exemption

After months of pushing for a public hearing on a hospital modernization bill, the Calvo Administration is "elated" that lawmakers have finally scheduled one for later this month.  But it might be a case of "be careful what you ask for," as a provision in the bill that calls for lifting longstanding tax exemptions on industries such as wholesale, insurance and banking has already drawn strong rebuke from the business community. 

The legislative hearing on the Governor's bill to pay for improvements at the hospital and establish a funding source for chronic budget shortfalls is set for January 29.  Calvo spokesperson Oyaol Ngirairikl said, "We're very grateful to the speaker for his partnership in this because it means we'll be able to address the needs of GMH, which we've been talking about for years now."

She says the problem at the hospital has always been that a substantial percentage of patients don't pay or can't pay, but they still have to accept them. The spokesperson continued, "Really, you're looking at a financial need, a financial hole that we're having to fill every other year, and we really just want to put a stop to that insanity."

Governor Eddie Calvo in the past has proposed different ways to address the financial shortfall, but the bill to be heard has settled on lifting the 4% business privilege tax exemptions for wholesalers, insurers and bankers.

But businesses, led by the Guam Chamber of Commerce, have opposed the move, saying it will hurt local companies and cost jobs. Ngirairikl said, "We got the same reaction when we sent out the bill last year that would raise the BPT to 4.75%. So we know that there's going to be some pushback.

"We all know that we have to do something. The question has always been how. The governor has called everyone to come to the table to discuss this at the public hearing. But bring with you a solution."

