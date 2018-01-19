Family grieves death of elderly man hit by car in Mangilao

The chief medical examiner confirms Jesus Francisco, the man whose life was claimed after an accident in Mangilao, died from a crushed chest and a broken neck. His manner of death was determined to be an accident.

His family is in mourning, and his nephew speaks with us about Francisco who is being remembered as a simple man. "He's one uncle you want to be around," was just one way family members can describe the 81-year-old Francisco. Roland Blas said he lived, "Very, very simple, quiet man. He's more you have to talk to him but at the same time his personality is humble."

The retired Public Health worker was hit by a car around 7pm Wednesday while walking along Route 10 near the 24-Hour Laundry in Mangilao. He was rushed to Naval Hospital where he later died.

His nephew, Blas, says Francisco was with his aunt during his final moments. "He was at her house and he decided to go to payless and so he decided to cross the highway to get some items and then I believe on his return back home to his sister who lives right along the highway when that occurred. It's sad," he shared.

The family is now dealing with the tragedy in their own way. My Aunt Ann is still shocked and sadly she is taking care of her husband who is very ill, and so now that they are almost all in their 80's and lost so many they have learned to accept. It's part of life, losing one that has passed away," Blas said.

GPD's highway patrol is investigating the crash.

Blas, meantime, gives this simple advice after losing his uncle, saying, "Just a message no matter where you reside just be careful when you cross a street or a highway."

The family is attending nightly mass at the Santa Teresita church in Mangilao for Francisco.