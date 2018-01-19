Senators given timeline to agree to Fernandez/GEB settlement

The legislature has 45 days to agree to the terms of settlement for the case between Superintendent Jon Fernandez and the Guam Education Board.

You may recall, it was back in November 2016 that Superintendent Fernandez sued members of the Guam Education Board in their individual capacities...arguing that his removal from his position as Superintendent caused him economic harm in loss of income, emotional harm, mental anguish, professional embarrassment, and public humiliation....

The terms of settlement includes paying $60,000 in legal fees and wiping his record clean, removing Title IX allegations against him.