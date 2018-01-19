GMH facing oversight hearing Monday

Guam Memorial Hospital officials are scheduled to take the hot seat before their legislative oversight committee chair on Monday. A couple of the issues up for the discussion include the status of the hospital's Joint Commission on Accreditation on Healthcare Organizations.

They will also discuss the status of the labor and delivery ward renovation project, which stalled after financial negotiations with the bank fell through. GEDA has since requested a waiver to finance the project.

GMH's chief financial officer Benita Manglona stated, "I hope by the time we are done with this hearing it will be clear the hospital needs help, and we have said that time and time again that we need funding."

GMH's oversight hearing is set for Monday at 5:30 pm in the Guam Congress Building's public hearing room in Hagatna.