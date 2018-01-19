Paul Nakamura's widow takes stand at Antonio Arriola trial

The widow of the man who died after a bar fight takes the stand in day three of trial for Antonio Arriola. Aya Nakamaura's husband, Paul, had been drinking at Slurp and Burp bar in Harmon back in 2016 when he was hit in the head with a beer mug.

With the help of a Japanese interpreter, Nakamura choked back tears, saying, "that was the first night he never came home." She admitted her husband was an occasional drinker, but never drank at home. Though she phoned him repeatedly, the next time she'd see her husband was at Guam Memorial Hospital where he had fallen into a coma before dying months later.

Following her emotional testimony was Dr. Steven Hayashida, a neurosurgeon who explained the victim's CT scans to jurors. Dr. Hayashida noting the victim was in a persistent vegetative state when he came to pass, meaning the brain injury was so severe he was no longer interactive.

Arriola, who is on trial for manslaughter, is not anticipated to testify in his defense.

Trial resumes next week.