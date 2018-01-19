Paul Nakamura's widow takes stand at Antonio Arriola trial - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Paul Nakamura's widow takes stand at Antonio Arriola trial

The widow of the man who died after a bar fight takes the stand in day three of trial for Antonio Arriola. Aya Nakamaura's husband, Paul, had been drinking at Slurp and Burp bar in Harmon back in 2016 when he was hit in the head with a beer mug.

With the help of a Japanese interpreter, Nakamura choked back tears, saying, "that was the first night he never came home." She admitted her husband was an occasional drinker, but never drank at home. Though she phoned him repeatedly, the next time she'd see her husband was at Guam Memorial Hospital where he had fallen into a coma before dying months later.

Following her emotional testimony was Dr. Steven Hayashida, a neurosurgeon who explained the victim's CT scans to jurors. Dr. Hayashida noting the victim was in a persistent vegetative state when he came to pass, meaning the brain injury was so severe he was no longer interactive.

Arriola, who is on trial for manslaughter, is not anticipated to testify in his defense.

Trial resumes next week.

  • Men face deportation after governor commutes their sentences

    Two men are facing deportation after their sentences were commuted by Guam's chief executive.  They are the latest to be named under Governor Eddie Calvo's Initiative to remove non-citizen criminals from the island.

    Two men are facing deportation after their sentences were commuted by Guam's chief executive.  They are the latest to be named under Governor Eddie Calvo's Initiative to remove non-citizen criminals from the island.

  • Pacific Judicial Workshop discusses youth victims

    They're the most vulnerable of victims. Child crimes, specifically criminal sexual conduct, were up for discussion in Day 3 of the Pacific Judicial Workshop on Friday. Scientist and attorney Dr. Christopher Barden stressing the importance of handling child victims with extra care. "Children have to be interviewed properly," he said. "If they're interviewed properly, they can be excellent witnesses - if they're interviewed improperly, they can be manipulated by the syst...More >>
  • Senators given timeline to agree to Fernandez/GEB settlement

    The legislature has 45 days to agree to the terms of settlement for the case between Superintendent Jon Fernandez and the Guam Education Board. You may recall, it was back in November 2016 that Superintendent Fernandez sued members of the Guam Education Board in their individual capacities...arguing that his removal from his position as Superintendent caused him economic harm in loss of income, emotional harm, mental anguish, professional embarrassment, and public humiliation.... Th...More >>
