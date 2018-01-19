How could federal shutdown affect Guam staffers?

The federal government faces a possible shutdown Saturday afternoon Guam time if Congress does not pass another Continuing Resolution. The House took steps Thursday to temporarily fund the government, but it's unclear if it will clear the Senate. If the government is forced to close, it would begin on the one-year anniversary of President Trump's inauguration.

Meanwhile, Ken Lujan, President of the Guam Federal Employees Association, and also the head of the local SBA office, says if a new funding measure is not passed by 3pm Saturday local time, non-essential employees are not required to work.

He says essential services such as TSA screening operations will continue though, and agencies have already identified the positions that must still report in.