New GPA gear will help avoid power outages

The Guam Power Authority showed off some new equipment Friday. New boom mowers and wood chippers will be used in a new, more proactive vegetation management program. GPA is trying to stay ahead of the island's stubbornly persistent tree and shrub growth.

Assistant General Manager for Operations Melinda Mafnas told KUAM News, "A majority of our outages are cause by trees touching the lines, and vines growing on our power poles so, if we mitigate that we can avoid a lot of the outages, the short outages, that the customers are experiencing right now."

Mafnas added, "We have operators trained to operate the equipment, they're going to start, you're going to see them more on the roads just trimming along major routes and even in the villages. We're asking for the community's support to help us keep the trees and keep all the vegetation away from our power lines."

GPA spent about $750,000 on three boom mowers, three wood chippers, and two dump trucks. The mowers are able to extend to hard-to-reach areas. The chippers convert the vegetation into mulch, and the dump trucks will transport the mulch to designated green waste collection points.