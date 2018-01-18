Man, 49, accused of forcing sex onto expectant mother

A 49-year-old man is under arrested after he allegedly forced a pregnant woman known to him to have sex.

Nickson Walter is charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct and family violence. Court documents state, police responded to a family violence complaint in Dededo earlier this week. At one point, the suspect allegedly slapped the victim, who is six months pregnant, in the face causing her to fall.

The next evening, documents state, the suspect demanded the victim have sex with him. It's then; he allegedly thrust a cucumber in her genital area. The victim told him to stop out of fear for her unborn child, but he refused.

She eventually walked to the police precinct to report the alleged incident.