Prison upgrades in the works

A couple of groups recently got on board with the Guam Visitor's Bureau Hafa Adai Pledge. The US Coast Guard Cutter Sequoia and Let's Ride Guam recently took the pledge.More >>
Two men are facing deportation after their sentences were commuted by Guam's chief executive. They are the latest to be named under Governor Eddie Calvo's Initiative to remove non-citizen criminals from the island.More >>
A 49-year-old man is under arrested after he allegedly forced a pregnant woman known to him to have sex. Nickson Walter is charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct and family violence. Court documents state, police responded to a family violence complaint in Dededo earlier this week. At one point, the suspect allegedly slapped the victim, who is six months pregnant, in the face causing her to fall. The next evening, documents state, the suspect demanded the victim have sex ...More >>
