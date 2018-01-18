Prison upgrades in the works

Progress at the prison, as they continue to deal with overcrowding. DepCor Director Kate Baltazar says upgrades are in the works. They just received their electronic locking mechanisms and doors, which are in the process of being installed.

She adds they haven't used one of the four dome units for some time, but new roofing is going up so that all the units there can be used for the prison population. "We are still overcrowded but on the average we are seeing some decrease in the detainee population. Miniscule, but every little bit helps," she stated.

The repairs to the dome units are expected to be completed by March of this year.