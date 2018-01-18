GPD: community policing is working for Guam

The Guam Police Department's transition from traditional to community policing is working. "The best way to deal with crime, or better deal with crime is by policing the people the way the people want to be policed. By allowing the community the community to collaborate more closely with the Guam Police Department," said Chief of Police JI Cruz. Guam's top cop addressed the press earlier this week to discuss the downward trend in crime they're seeing in their 2016 Uniform Crime Report.

The report covers years 2012 through 2016.

Though it seems the opposite, crime news often dominating the headlines, particularly those involving drugs, that's not the case. "It doesn't mean that there are more drugs on our island. It doesn't mean there are more violations on our island. Not necessarily," Cruz detailed. "There's an increase in the amount of interdiction that's happening. The police department increasing the interdiction based on the needs of the community because that's specifically what the community wants, that you see a perceived uptick."

While it's a small victory, it's no reason to celebrate.

GPD still battles with a shortage of personnel.

Based on Guam's population, GPD should be operating with 527-officers strong, compared to 300 that currently comprise the force.

More officers would lower response times for calls. "A goal that we're trying to get to is lower than a five-minute response time," he said of the team's ambition. Until then, calls are responded to based on priority.

Calls for home invasion or an armed robbery taking priority over theft cases, for example. "What we tell the public is, it's a matter of prioritizing. We work very diligently to meet their needs, but we respond to those particular calls and what those needs are," the chief stated.

For a complete look at the report, visit http://gpd.guam.gov.