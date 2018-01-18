Students get practical training in real world situations

Math, science, social studies...the list goes on when it comes to what our youth are learning in the classroom. But, imagine in science class - learning to grow plants on a farm? Students are getting their education on in a rather untraditional way.

Children are the future for a sustainable Guam. "Today we are learning about service learning and we are learning how to put together projects, and addressing our peers on how they can better our community," explained 8th grader Danny Aguon, a student at Agueda Johnson Middle School. He who participated in DOE and Homeland Security's Youth Summit at the Westin. So, what is she looking forward to the most? Well, volunteering is at the top of her list.

"Something I'm looking forward to is Saint Dominic's, especially with the elderly/ I like keeping them company and everything," he said.

There's a world outside the classroom. Rodney Pama a Social Studies teacher at Untalan Middle School explains how civics community projects go hand in hand with Social Studies, saying, "Because I teach social studies it's really important the kids bring the lessons from the classroom to real world situations."

That's exactly what Bailey Aguon an 8th grader at Agueda, says she's learning in Science, who added, "In Science class we were actually learning how to plant a garden and we can grow plants and give it to the elderly."

And beyond recycling and beach cleanups, it's about revitalizing and sustaining culture. "One of the most important things about service learning is civic responsibility and citizenships and that is what will sustain our cultures," she said.

The keynote speaker at the teacher's conference, Dr. Koh Ming Wei, Literacy Senior Specialist, goes around the Pacific region teaching teachers how to incorporate sustainable practices into their curriculum. Dr. Wei added, "For the past few days I've been working with teachers to use nature and hands on as a textbook for service learning what does nature says it needs taking care of the beach the forest and integrating it with research around trees botany, coral reefs whatever have you."

For 7 years, she's seen service learning on our island grow. But still it's challenging to make it accessible to all children. "And some of the challenges is more logistical getting transportation is a problem throughout the whole region, buses are very expensive, how do we get children from point A to point B to conduct service learning it's an issue," she said.

At the end of the school day, Dr. Wei says it's really about the community working together, pointing out a highlight of the conference, teachers excited to make service learning part of their classes.