Election season already in full swing

Decision 2018 is in full swing, so the Guam Election Commission has some important information candidates and voters need to know.

"We are very busy already. We are fielding lots of questions," said Maria Pangelinan, executive director of the GEC. Homeland Security in the last year designated elections systems as part of our nation's critical infrastructure. It's an effort to ensure the process is done right. Pangelinan says her staff is starting off the year conducting campaign seminars for anyone involved in the election process, noting, "What we go through are what's required of the candidate when he or she comes in to file and the election campaign contributions and expenditures. It seems to us that those are the questions that need to be answered."

The seminars are held twice every second week of each month. It's where those interested will find out the do's and don'ts on the campaign trail. While there's been a constant flow of candidates picking up their packets in the past couple of weeks, Pangelinan says their current focus is on volunteer voter registrars.

They have more than 150 to date, with Pangelinan adding, "Including every single mayor's office is staffed with the volunteer. What we are trying to do is get voter registrars to every public high school and every school at UOG and GCC. It is mandated that they have registrars throughout the year so we are pushing that."

And if you voted in the past, but not sure if you have to register again. "Whoever is not registered to vote yet and whoever wants to vote, please get on our website, contact our volunteer voter registrars and they will register you," she said. "If you've missed two general elections in a row, you should have received a letter from us saying that we are sorry we took your name of the list, so please re-register."

She also notes if you moved from one village to another, voters must transfer their voting district at least ten days prior to the primary election. The GEC will begin accepting candidate packets on April 17.

More details are available at gec.guam.gov.