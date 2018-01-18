78-year-old granted high school diploma

It's official: with the turning of his tassel, 78-year-old George Cepeda Ulloa, Sr. is the first graduate of the Class of 2018, receiving his honorary diploma from GW. He got the surprise during his birthday party at the Mangilao Community Center.

GEB Chairwoman Maria Gutierrez said, "I know Mr. Ulloa - it's been a long time, but I think you deserve this, especially on your birthday. And it's never too late to get this special document, and on behalf of the Guam Education Board and the whole Department of Education, we really congratulate you."

Ulloa was only a year old at the start of World War II. The hardships from war forced him to quit school at the fifth grade. He'd spend the rest of his life working to support his mother and siblings. He and others who survived the Japanese occupation are known as Guam's greatest generation.

GEB Vice Chairman Mark Mendiola said, "We're so fortunate that we're able to recognize this group of individuals who've made Guam stronger because of their willingness to survive - and the other thing too is they are a wealth of knowledge. I was very fortunate enough that my grandparents passed down many lessons about life so today, although it's a longtime coming. I want to point out that when we give out an honorary degree, it's really to recognize this individual's life journey."

When asked if he'd do it again, Ulloa says he would, because of his love for his mother and family. His only regret in his nearly eight decades of life was not obtaining his high school diploma. He shared, "I'd like to say that I'm very humbled in receiving this diploma. I cannot find words to express my gratitude and thank you to DOE. To all of you, thank you for coming and witnessing this ceremony. I thank you all!"

If you have any parents or grandparents that were unable to receive their high school diploma due to the hardships of World War II, Guam law allows for you to apply on their behalf to receive an honorary diploma.

Contact DOE for more information.