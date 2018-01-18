Ray Tenorio, Tony Ada make gubernatorial run official

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
One Restaurant re-opens, and another closes. Top Island Restaurant in Tamuning was shut down with a grade of D. Public health inspectors found unclean employee practices, and an active roach infestation. Reports say the Person In Charge confirms they have not hired pest control services and apply pesticides on their own. Live roaches were found throughout the kitchen, and the front counter area. While dead roaches were found in the freezer, chillers, kitchen, front counter and dry st...More >>
