Ray Tenorio, Tony Ada make gubernatorial run official

A fifth gubernatorial candidate has now officially submitted his papers to the Guam Election Commission. As has been long expected, Lieutenant Governor Ray Tenorio will be vying for the top seat at Adelup. His running mate is former Senator Tony Ada. So far, Tenorio is the lone Republican Gubernatorial hopeful.

The team filed Thursday afternoon surrounded by supporters. Tenorio stated, "We believe in embracing everybody and everyone's voice and their consideration. Their goals should be part of our goals, and we are going to continue to make that our goal in this campaign. Because we believe in all of you. We believe in Guam."

Tenorio joins a crowded field of four Democratic teams: Bank of Guam President and former Senator Lou Leon Guerrero and Joshua Tenorio; Senator Frank Aguon Jr. and former U.S. Attorney Alicia Limtiaco; former Governor Carl Gutierrez and former Police Chief Fred Bordallo, and Senator Dennis Rodriguez, Jr. who has yet to name his running mate.