DPW on hot seat over village road repairs - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

DPW on hot seat over village road repairs

Posted: Updated:

When it comes to the Department of Public Works, there's no secret there's been a few bumps in getting roads paved. The Office of Public Accountability had recommendations that DPW use the master plan. In an oversight hearing at the legislature, senators worked with DPW to finally get traffic running smoothly.

DPW was supposed to stick to the Village Street Master Plan set in place in 2010 to fix the bumps in our roads. Senator Frank Aguon, Jr. asked DPW's Glenn Leon Guerrero, "But if you have a master plan, Mr. Director - why is it that the master plan wasn't implemented? Sir,  There was no funding let's go back to the numbers you've received approximately $35 million over the course over the last 7 years. $35 million. That's not just for highways, but to fund these people."

In a heated oversight hearing at the legislature, Leon Guerrero responded to the senator's questioning as to why the $5.7 million allocated to DPW each year, totaling $35 million today, hasn't been used to fix the roads. The Director cited that 75% goes to funding personnel, the remaining to grass cutting, repair of roadway systems, flood mitigation and potholes.

"So Mr. Director, you're no longer using the Village Street Master Plan as the planning tool?" Agyon asked.  "Yes I am," he responded. Further clarifying, Aguon said, "You just told me that you identify 19 villages," with Leon Guerrero saying, "and I'm telling you how the money was appropriated."

DPW stating they have responded to emergencies. Like Chalan Lamasu, the last road they fixed.

"If it's an emergency, we address it," Leon Guerrero said.  "Since 2010, seven years ago, we've only fixed three village street roads, maybe four."

In the works, DPW has plans to address 19 villages this year. Senator Aguon emphasizing that each dollar spent on maintaining roads in good condition prevents the need to spend 4 to 5 times to fix the same road in poor condition.

The OPA and the legislature hope this time they stick to the plan.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Chunggiwa Restaurant, Top Island Restaurant shut down

    Chunggiwa Restaurant, Top Island Restaurant shut down

    Courtesy: Google Street ViewCourtesy: Google Street View

    One Restaurant re-opens, and another closes. Top Island Restaurant in Tamuning was shut down with a grade of D. Public health inspectors found unclean employee practices, and an active roach infestation. Reports say the Person In Charge confirms they have not hired pest control services and apply pesticides on their own. Live roaches were found throughout the kitchen, and the front counter area. While dead roaches were found in the freezer, chillers, kitchen, front counter and dry st...

    More >>

    One Restaurant re-opens, and another closes. Top Island Restaurant in Tamuning was shut down with a grade of D. Public health inspectors found unclean employee practices, and an active roach infestation. Reports say the Person In Charge confirms they have not hired pest control services and apply pesticides on their own. Live roaches were found throughout the kitchen, and the front counter area. While dead roaches were found in the freezer, chillers, kitchen, front counter and dry st...

    More >>

  • Ray Tenorio, Tony Ada make gubernatorial run official

    Ray Tenorio, Tony Ada make gubernatorial run official

    A fifth gubernatorial candidate has now officially submitted his papers to the Guam Election Commission.  As has been long expected, Lieutenant Governor Ray Tenorio will be vying for the top seat at Adelup. His running mate is former Senator Tony Ada. So far, Tenorio is the lone Republican Gubernatorial hopeful. The team filed Thursday afternoon surrounded by supporters. Tenorio stated, "We believe in embracing everybody and everyone's voice and their consideration. Th...More >>
    A fifth gubernatorial candidate has now officially submitted his papers to the Guam Election Commission.  As has been long expected, Lieutenant Governor Ray Tenorio will be vying for the top seat at Adelup. His running mate is former Senator Tony Ada. So far, Tenorio is the lone Republican Gubernatorial hopeful. The team filed Thursday afternoon surrounded by supporters. Tenorio stated, "We believe in embracing everybody and everyone's voice and their consideration. Th...More >>

  • GPD: crime on Guam is decreasing

    GPD: crime on Guam is decreasing

    Guam's crime rate is going down - at least this is the trend, according to the Guam Police Department's 2016 Uniform Crime Report which covers years 2012 through 2016. GPD Chief of Police JI Cruz says that although they don't have the ideal number of personnel, they've transitioned from traditional to community policing which has had a positive impact on numbers. "With our strategy of policing and how we've analyzed crime, all things taken into consideration, we do feel that wit...More >>
    Guam's crime rate is going down - at least this is the trend, according to the Guam Police Department's 2016 Uniform Crime Report which covers years 2012 through 2016. GPD Chief of Police JI Cruz says that although they don't have the ideal number of personnel, they've transitioned from traditional to community policing which has had a positive impact on numbers. "With our strategy of policing and how we've analyzed crime, all things taken into consideration, we do feel that wit...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly