DPW on hot seat over village road repairs

When it comes to the Department of Public Works, there's no secret there's been a few bumps in getting roads paved. The Office of Public Accountability had recommendations that DPW use the master plan. In an oversight hearing at the legislature, senators worked with DPW to finally get traffic running smoothly.

DPW was supposed to stick to the Village Street Master Plan set in place in 2010 to fix the bumps in our roads. Senator Frank Aguon, Jr. asked DPW's Glenn Leon Guerrero, "But if you have a master plan, Mr. Director - why is it that the master plan wasn't implemented? Sir, There was no funding let's go back to the numbers you've received approximately $35 million over the course over the last 7 years. $35 million. That's not just for highways, but to fund these people."

In a heated oversight hearing at the legislature, Leon Guerrero responded to the senator's questioning as to why the $5.7 million allocated to DPW each year, totaling $35 million today, hasn't been used to fix the roads. The Director cited that 75% goes to funding personnel, the remaining to grass cutting, repair of roadway systems, flood mitigation and potholes.

"So Mr. Director, you're no longer using the Village Street Master Plan as the planning tool?" Agyon asked. "Yes I am," he responded. Further clarifying, Aguon said, "You just told me that you identify 19 villages," with Leon Guerrero saying, "and I'm telling you how the money was appropriated."

DPW stating they have responded to emergencies. Like Chalan Lamasu, the last road they fixed.

"If it's an emergency, we address it," Leon Guerrero said. "Since 2010, seven years ago, we've only fixed three village street roads, maybe four."

In the works, DPW has plans to address 19 villages this year. Senator Aguon emphasizing that each dollar spent on maintaining roads in good condition prevents the need to spend 4 to 5 times to fix the same road in poor condition.

The OPA and the legislature hope this time they stick to the plan.