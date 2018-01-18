GPD: crime on Guam is decreasing

Guam's crime rate is going down - at least this is the trend, according to the Guam Police Department's 2016 Uniform Crime Report which covers years 2012 through 2016. GPD Chief of Police JI Cruz says that although they don't have the ideal number of personnel, they've transitioned from traditional to community policing which has had a positive impact on numbers.

"With our strategy of policing and how we've analyzed crime, all things taken into consideration, we do feel that with the initiatives we're working on, we can hold the line," explained the chief. "So that crime does continue to drop."

For a complete look at the report, visit http://gpd.guam.gov.