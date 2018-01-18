Dededo raid leads to arrest of Edward Chong

A report of drug activity in Dededo results in a 35 year old man being placed under arrest.

Edward Chong is charged with 2 counts of possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.

Authorities raided a Dededo home last November finding multiple drugs including meth, marijuana and numerous pills.

The suspect was picked up just this week on a separate warrant where investigators also found a substantial amount of cash.

Court documents state, Chong was released after the initial raid pending imposition of his sentencing for a 2014 case involving similar offenses.