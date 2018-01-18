UOG partners with UH on gigabit network

An exchange of data at Ultra High Speed. GOREX, The Guam Open Research and Education Exchange is a collaboration between UOG and the University of Hawaii.

A 100-Gigabit-per-second network that connects Guam to Hawaii and California via the new SEA-US fiber-optic submarine cable. 1 terabyte of scientific data and research can now be downloaded in one day, versus 3 years.

Rommel Hidalgo, GOREX Chief Information Officer, said, "Students at the university whether they're studying science, economics, or nursing, or other types of professions, they can download data very quickly and enable their research to move forward a lot quicker now than with their slower connection."

GOREX capabilities connect Guam to other higher learning research institutions as part of the global Research and Education Network.