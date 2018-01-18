Pair implicated in prison contraband scheme busted for third time

A pair busted for smuggling contraband into the prison more than once is at it again. DepCor and GPD took the duo into custody today after their month long investigation.

Strike one, strike two...now, strike three. Roxanne Hocog and inmate Bruno Simmons are again the focus of the latest contraband investigation at the Department of Corrections. The pair was arrested by GPD's Mandana Drug Task Force Thursday morning.

DOC deputy director Kate Baltazar told KUAM News, "We received some intel and opened a case on a possible contraband trafficking." The joint investigation with DepCor and GPD was launched last December after they found nearly a gram of the drug, ICE, at the Hagatna Detention Facility.

"As a result the people who are insistent upon trafficking contraband into the facility are being held accountable and we are happy about that. We are aggressive still," said Baltazar.

And more arrests could be made.

Baltazar, however, could not discuss details of this particular investigation only warning others trying to smuggle what's not allowed inside the prison. "Those that continue to find ways to bring contraband into our facility will find that we have diversified our strategy and are using different methods not necessarily known to everyone that aren't very obvious," she said.

Both Simmons and Hocog have been charged multiple times in the last several months with promoting major prison contraband. Both also accused for their part in the bust last August that resulted in the arrest of a dozen - including corrections officers. Hocog has since pleaded guilty to the charges against her, and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors when the others indicted go to trial. She was allowed to be placed under house arrest. That's until the court in early December ordered she serve a couple of weeks back in prison for failing two drug tests with probation.

Now, she is back in DOC custody after this latest investigation revealed her alleged involvement, again, trying to get drugs inside. Its efforts prison leaders say have helped to decrease contraband smuggling, so far, this year, with Baltazar commenting, "We very happy that the hard work in partnership with the Mandana Drug Task Force and operation Green Vigilance are proving to be effective."

Meantime, DOC continues to conduct random shake downs at the prison.

Hocog is charged with promoting major prison contraband, illegal possession of schedule II controlled substance, and possession with the intent to distribute. Simmons is charged with conspiracy to promote major prison contraband.

KUAM also confirmed a third arrest was made - inmate Ray Hocog is also charged with conspiracy to promote major prison contraband.