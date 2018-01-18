Man hit by car in Mangilao dies

An 81-year-old man hit by a car in Mangilao Wednesday night has died. Mangilao mayor Al Ungacta has identified the victim as Jesus Francisco, who is also a resident of the village.

It happened around 7pm along route 10 near the 24-Hour Laundry.

Police say the man was crossing from the median towards the inner lane when he was struck by the car. First responders rushed him to Naval Hospital where he later died.

No arrests have been made at this time. GPD's highway patrol is investigating.