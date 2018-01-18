KUAM Gamechangers: Guam Adventist Academy's Santiago Poppe

Santiago Poppe is in familiar waters. The Guam Adventist Academy junior has been swimming since he was five years old, and soon after he found out he would fit right in with the family of swimmers he comes from.

"When I was 7 the coaches pulled me aside and said 'you're special and not a lot of people can do what you can do and you can go places with swimming'. It has been fun, but it's hard. Especially with school - you have to balance yourself," Santiago said.

Santiago is meeting the challenge head on though, he's a member of the National Honor Society and he sports a 3.8 GPA.

Santiago has been swimming with the Manhoben swim club for 11 years and he recently represented Guam on the Guam National Swim Team at the Asian Indoor Martial Arts Games in Turkmenistan. IN Turkmenistan, he set personal bests, and he's only getting better.

He also has been competing in Hawaii's Keo Nakama Invitational Meet since he was 9 years old.

"Most people don't really know where Guam is," Santiago says. "All the big mainland swimmers, most of the time they just ask you where you're at, where you're from, what you do, how do you swim, how do you train and where you train at. They just want to know where you train at and how's your facilities."

Santiago has competed in the Cocos Crossing every year since he was 9 - and he's taken first in his division a few times. He helps set the course and even anchors buoys for the race. Santiago has also represented Guam in the CNMI at the Saipan International Swim Meet and the Saipan Ocean Swim many times.

Being surrounded by water, it's natural for our people to hit the water, but Santiago says swimming for medals is a little different.

"We live on island a lot of people know how to swim, but I think most people when they try competitive swimming, it's really hard and balancing it with school - because you have to be at the pool 2,3,4 hours a day trying to balance everything," Santiago said.

Santiago has been homeschooled a lot and he's been able to pick up skills most 16-year-olds don't have. Automotive mechanics, plumbing, welding and even operating heavy equipment are things that set Santiago apart from his peers.

All the while, he balances his athletics with his academics, with one eye on the 2020 Olympics.

"You just have to try and figure out what works with you. I wake up early try to finish homework that id dint finish the night before and go to school, try to finish it during school - come to the pool work hard try your best practice and train," Santiago says.

Santiago will keep working hard - and no matter how rough life's waters may get -he'll just keep swimming - and when he reaches that finish line it will be as a winner. That's what makes Santiago Poppe a Gamechanger.