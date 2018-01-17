Archbishop fires back after rape accusations - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Archbishop fires back after rape accusations

For months, he stayed mum. But, now he's firing back. Guam's now-suspended Archbishop Anthony Apuron has spoken out after a fifth allegation of clergy sexual abuse is made against him.

"God is my witness: I deny all allegations of sexual abuse made against me, including this last one." These words from Guam's suspended Archbishop Anthony Apuron. In a brief statement e-mailed to media early Thursday morning, Apuron comments on the latest allegation against him.

Earlier this month, 43-year-old Mark Mafnas Apuron filed his $5 million lawsuit in the federal court. In a phone interview with KUAM, Mark Apuron alleges he was raped by his uncle stating "He pulled down my pants and bent me over the counter. I thought I was getting a spanking."

The incident occurred in the Chancery. The year was 1990. Fast forward nearly three decades, Archbishop Apuron denies any such abuse.

"All these allegations have been mentored and promoted by the same source and this one seems particularly timed to influence the verdict of the Vatican trial conducted by the Holy See, as a last resort out of fear that I may be exonerated."

He closes his statement with a prayer for his accusers, "As the Church in Guam is being destroyed by people who have only their power agenda at heart, may God have mercy on us all and save His Church from the powers of darkness. I pray that the truth may prevail; I pray for my accusers: fill them with what they desire; as for me, when I awake, I will be satisfied with Your face, oh Lord. (Ps 17,15)"

Also noted, the elder Apuron, now 72-years-old, reports being sick in bed after undergoing another surgery.

To date, Roy Quintanilla, Walter Denton, Roland Sondia, Doris Concepcion on behalf of her late son "Sonny" Quinata, and Mark Apuron, have formerly filed civil lawsuits against Archbishop Apuron.

No word yet on Apuron's canonical trial, which Church officials reported would render a verdict last summer.

Apuron's whereabouts remain unknown, though he was last seen in Fairfield, California a year ago.

Critics are giving mixed reviews on Archbishop Apuron's most recent statement. Junglewatch blogger Tim Rohr calling Apuron out for running and pointing the blame elsewhere.

Western Regional Director for the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests Joelle Casteix telling KUAM that Apuron's statement brought feelings of sadness, also noting that "As more and more evidence mounts, it seems that it is Apuron's power agenda is the one that has destroyed lives."

