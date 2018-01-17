House Natural Resources Committee clears amendments

A provision to allow compact migrants in Guam and other states and territories to participate in federally-funded community service programs has cleared the House Natural Resources Committee. The amendments by Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo were part of her "Compact Impact Relief Act" that was reintroduced last week.

Bordallo says including FAS migrants in programs such as AmeriCorps and the Youth Conservation Corps will provide them with valuable job skills while helping the community at the same time. The measure now goes to the full house for consideration.