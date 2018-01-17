Fire at Piti middle school forces temporary evacuation

A fire at a local middle school in Piti forced students and staff to briefly evacuate the campus midday today. Guam Fire Department spokesperson Kevin Reilly says the fire was called in at Jose Rios Middle School around 11:55pm.

Firefighters were able to get it under control about ten minutes later. It was contained to the boy's restroom in the 8th grade wing. The area was closed off due to minor smoke damage. No injuries have been reported. DOE officials confirm the all clear has since been given, and they have been allowed to return back to class.

GFD is investigating the cause.