Fire at Piti middle school forces temporary evacuation - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Fire at Piti middle school forces temporary evacuation

Posted: Updated:

A fire at a local middle school in Piti forced students and staff to briefly evacuate the campus midday today. Guam Fire Department spokesperson Kevin Reilly says the fire was called in at Jose Rios Middle School around 11:55pm.

Firefighters were able to get it under control about ten minutes later. It was contained to the boy's restroom in the 8th grade wing. The area was closed off due to minor smoke damage. No injuries have been reported. DOE officials confirm the all clear has since been given, and they have been allowed to return back to class.

GFD is investigating the cause.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Chunggiwa Restaurant, Top Island Restaurant shut down

    Chunggiwa Restaurant, Top Island Restaurant shut down

    Courtesy: Google Street ViewCourtesy: Google Street View

    One Restaurant re-opens, and another closes. Top Island Restaurant in Tamuning was shut down with a grade of D. Public health inspectors found unclean employee practices, and an active roach infestation. Reports say the Person In Charge confirms they have not hired pest control services and apply pesticides on their own. Live roaches were found throughout the kitchen, and the front counter area. While dead roaches were found in the freezer, chillers, kitchen, front counter and dry st...

    More >>

    One Restaurant re-opens, and another closes. Top Island Restaurant in Tamuning was shut down with a grade of D. Public health inspectors found unclean employee practices, and an active roach infestation. Reports say the Person In Charge confirms they have not hired pest control services and apply pesticides on their own. Live roaches were found throughout the kitchen, and the front counter area. While dead roaches were found in the freezer, chillers, kitchen, front counter and dry st...

    More >>

  • Ray Tenorio, Tony Ada make gubernatorial run official

    Ray Tenorio, Tony Ada make gubernatorial run official

    A fifth gubernatorial candidate has now officially submitted his papers to the Guam Election Commission.  As has been long expected, Lieutenant Governor Ray Tenorio will be vying for the top seat at Adelup. His running mate is former Senator Tony Ada. So far, Tenorio is the lone Republican Gubernatorial hopeful. The team filed Thursday afternoon surrounded by supporters. Tenorio stated, "We believe in embracing everybody and everyone's voice and their consideration. Th...More >>
    A fifth gubernatorial candidate has now officially submitted his papers to the Guam Election Commission.  As has been long expected, Lieutenant Governor Ray Tenorio will be vying for the top seat at Adelup. His running mate is former Senator Tony Ada. So far, Tenorio is the lone Republican Gubernatorial hopeful. The team filed Thursday afternoon surrounded by supporters. Tenorio stated, "We believe in embracing everybody and everyone's voice and their consideration. Th...More >>

  • GPD: crime on Guam is decreasing

    GPD: crime on Guam is decreasing

    Guam's crime rate is going down - at least this is the trend, according to the Guam Police Department's 2016 Uniform Crime Report which covers years 2012 through 2016. GPD Chief of Police JI Cruz says that although they don't have the ideal number of personnel, they've transitioned from traditional to community policing which has had a positive impact on numbers. "With our strategy of policing and how we've analyzed crime, all things taken into consideration, we do feel that wit...More >>
    Guam's crime rate is going down - at least this is the trend, according to the Guam Police Department's 2016 Uniform Crime Report which covers years 2012 through 2016. GPD Chief of Police JI Cruz says that although they don't have the ideal number of personnel, they've transitioned from traditional to community policing which has had a positive impact on numbers. "With our strategy of policing and how we've analyzed crime, all things taken into consideration, we do feel that wit...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly