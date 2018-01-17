Chunggiwa Restaurant, Top Island Restaurant shut down

One Restaurant re-opens, and two are forced to close. Chunggiwa Restaurant in Upper Tumon and Top Island Restaurant in Tamuning were shut down with a grade D. At Top Island, Public health inspectors found uncleanly employee practices, and an active roach infestation. Reports say the Person In Charge confirms they have not hired pest control services and apply pesticides on their own.

Live roaches were found throughout the kitchen, and the front counter area. While dead roaches were found in the freezer, chillers, kitchen, front counter and dry storage. The restaurant will remain closed until it passes re-inspection.

In the meantime, the Uomaru Honten Japanese Restaurant in Tumon, was reopened after a re-inspection gave them an A rating.