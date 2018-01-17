Chunggiwa Restaurant, Top Island Restaurant shut down - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Chunggiwa Restaurant, Top Island Restaurant shut down

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Google Street View Courtesy: Google Street View

One Restaurant re-opens, and two are forced to close. Chunggiwa Restaurant in Upper Tumon  and Top Island Restaurant in Tamuning were shut down with a grade D. At Top Island, Public health inspectors found uncleanly employee practices, and an active roach infestation. Reports say the Person In Charge confirms they have not hired pest control services and apply pesticides on their own.

Live roaches were found throughout the kitchen, and the front counter area. While dead roaches were found in the freezer, chillers, kitchen, front counter and dry storage. The restaurant will remain closed until it passes re-inspection.

In the meantime, the Uomaru Honten Japanese Restaurant in Tumon, was reopened after a re-inspection gave them an A rating.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Chunggiwa Restaurant, Top Island Restaurant shut down

    Chunggiwa Restaurant, Top Island Restaurant shut down

    Courtesy: Google Street ViewCourtesy: Google Street View

    One Restaurant re-opens, and another closes. Top Island Restaurant in Tamuning was shut down with a grade of D. Public health inspectors found unclean employee practices, and an active roach infestation. Reports say the Person In Charge confirms they have not hired pest control services and apply pesticides on their own. Live roaches were found throughout the kitchen, and the front counter area. While dead roaches were found in the freezer, chillers, kitchen, front counter and dry st...

    More >>

    One Restaurant re-opens, and another closes. Top Island Restaurant in Tamuning was shut down with a grade of D. Public health inspectors found unclean employee practices, and an active roach infestation. Reports say the Person In Charge confirms they have not hired pest control services and apply pesticides on their own. Live roaches were found throughout the kitchen, and the front counter area. While dead roaches were found in the freezer, chillers, kitchen, front counter and dry st...

    More >>

  • Ray Tenorio, Tony Ada make gubernatorial run official

    Ray Tenorio, Tony Ada make gubernatorial run official

    A fifth gubernatorial candidate has now officially submitted his papers to the Guam Election Commission.  As has been long expected, Lieutenant Governor Ray Tenorio will be vying for the top seat at Adelup. His running mate is former Senator Tony Ada. So far, Tenorio is the lone Republican Gubernatorial hopeful. The team filed Thursday afternoon surrounded by supporters. Tenorio stated, "We believe in embracing everybody and everyone's voice and their consideration. Th...More >>
    A fifth gubernatorial candidate has now officially submitted his papers to the Guam Election Commission.  As has been long expected, Lieutenant Governor Ray Tenorio will be vying for the top seat at Adelup. His running mate is former Senator Tony Ada. So far, Tenorio is the lone Republican Gubernatorial hopeful. The team filed Thursday afternoon surrounded by supporters. Tenorio stated, "We believe in embracing everybody and everyone's voice and their consideration. Th...More >>

  • GPD: crime on Guam is decreasing

    GPD: crime on Guam is decreasing

    Guam's crime rate is going down - at least this is the trend, according to the Guam Police Department's 2016 Uniform Crime Report which covers years 2012 through 2016. GPD Chief of Police JI Cruz says that although they don't have the ideal number of personnel, they've transitioned from traditional to community policing which has had a positive impact on numbers. "With our strategy of policing and how we've analyzed crime, all things taken into consideration, we do feel that wit...More >>
    Guam's crime rate is going down - at least this is the trend, according to the Guam Police Department's 2016 Uniform Crime Report which covers years 2012 through 2016. GPD Chief of Police JI Cruz says that although they don't have the ideal number of personnel, they've transitioned from traditional to community policing which has had a positive impact on numbers. "With our strategy of policing and how we've analyzed crime, all things taken into consideration, we do feel that wit...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly