Apuron denies rape allegation made by his nephew

He stands five times accused of clergy sexual abuse, the most recent allegation prompting a written response to Guam media.

In an e-mailed statement, Archbishop Anthony Apuron vehemently denies the allegation from his nephew, Mark Mafnas Apuron.

Earlier this month, 43-year-old Mark Apuron filed his lawsuit in the District Court of Guam alleging Archbishop Anthony Apuron raped him in the Chancery in 1990.

In his statement, the elder Apuron reports being sick after another surgery and saddened by news of the latest allegation, which he believes was timed to affect the verdict of his canonical trial.

Read the full statement below:

Statement from Archbishop Anthony Apuron :

I have been made aware of an interview given to a Guam news publication in which Mark Apuron accused me of committing an act of sexual abuse against him many years ago. As I lay sick after another surgery and I face the final judgment approaching evermore close, having lost interest in this world, God is my witness: I deny all allegations of sexual abuse made against me, including this last one.

All these events are helping me to direct my hope towards the only righteous judge, and for this I am very thankful. I am saddened, however, by the timing of this latest accusation that alleges an act which supposedly happened in incredible circumstances and surroundings. All these allegations have been mentored and promoted by the same source and this one seems particularly timed to influence the verdict of the Vatican trial conducted by the Holy See, as a last resort out of fear that I may be exonerated.

As the Church in Guam is being destroyed by people who have only their power agenda at heart, may God have mercy on us all and save His Church from the powers of darkness. I pray that the truth may prevail; I pray for my accusers: fill them with what they desire; as for me, when I awake, I will be satisfied with Your face, oh Lord (Ps. 17,15)