Elderly man hit while crossing the road

An 81-year-old man is in critical condition at Naval Hospital after being hit by a car in Mangilao at around 7:00pm on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson AJ Balajadia says the man was crossing from the median into the inner lane along Route 10 when was struck by a blue 2009 Toyota Yaris being driven by a 59-year-old man from Yona. The incident occurred by 24 Hour Laundry. 

The victim was unconscious but still breathing while being transported to NRMC. Balajadia says Guam Highway Patrol will followup on the crash.

