Committee makes recommendation for disciplinary action against Espaldon

Will Senator Jim Espaldon be removed from his leadership positions? That's now for his colleagues to decide. Resolution 239 had been placed on the session agenda. It details the ethics committee's recommendation for disciplinary action against Espaldon.

Last September, they found him in violation of the code of ethics and standards. Espaldon was under investigation for his alleged involvement in a generator deal between the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. in the Northern Mariana Islands, and a company with connections to one of Espaldon's legislative staffers.

Meantime, also making it on to the session agenda - Bill 92, which would extend the legislative term from two years to four years.