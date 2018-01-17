Pink Ladies get funding for respiratory gear

It's Wednesday and the Pink Ladies are at it again. The United Airlines Employee Association of Guam presented a check of $5,000 to the Guam Memorial Hospital Volunteers Association.

The amount will go towards hospital equipment, specifically a respiratory device that can be used on both children and adults.

Errol Lee is the UAEG President and told KUAM News, "The employees association we felt a need, matter of fact one of the cornerstones of our organization is giving back to the community. Last year we were to do something for a smaller organization but this year it was like what can we give that won't benefit just a small group but the entire island and looking at the needs, working with my Vice President Audrey and of course the other members of our group, giving back to GMH would actually help the entire island."

The Pink Ladies will also start plans for their annual charity ball.