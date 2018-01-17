If you're in the market for a new A/C, what should you look for?

When it comes to energy, nothing takes up more space on your power bill, then air conditioning systems in your home. Local Businesses like Zephyr Cooling Technology, have ideas on how you can make the switch to save energy.

Keith Iglesias, Owner and Operations Manager of Zephyr Cooling Technology in Barrigada, is part of GPA's energysense program that offers Fujitsu brand cooling systems that can save you anywhere between $250-$600 in rebate, and are energy efficient while environmentally conscious. "You want to think about how it's going to affect the environment I guess some of the older systems our 13 SEER is really pulling a lot of power and energy that GPA is trying to get lower, when they switch to a Fujitsu system or inverter system it really helps with that power saving," he explained.

Fujitsu isn't the typical air conditioner, but the compressor stays running and only cools as needed to meet the demands of the house. And when it comes to size, Iglesias says they do home visits to make sure you buy the system that will save you the most money and power in the long term.

"So if a customer wants to replace their air condition we'll go out there for free, take measurements of the room they want to cool, and make a recommendation according to what that room needs," he added.

That recommendation usually includes clearing up misconceptions about saving power. "A lot of people feel that because it's a higher SEER they want it in the living room, but that doesn't mean it's going to save them power, because 9,000 BTU is not going to cool down a room that needs a 24,000-BTU air conditioner," he said. "Just because it's a higher seer you don't want to put that in there you want to make sure the needs is met of that room."

"When Fujitsu comes to Guam we always do our best to send our technicians and our customer service representatives so they understand Fujitsu technology and they know how to speak to our customers when they have questions," he added.

Questions he says they are more than ready to answer.