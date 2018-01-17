Another $5M lawsuit filed against church

More stories of naked swimming trips at the Lonfit River. The latest allegation coming from a 45-year-old former Barrigada resident. Only identified by his initials to protect his privacy, A.M. reports going on Boy Scout outings with former Guam priest Louis Brouillard where the priest exposed his naked body.

Boys who swam naked, A.M. alleges, would be rewarded with cheeseburgers from McDonald's.

Because A.M. and his older brother refused to swim naked, A.M. states the priest refused to feed him.

A.M.'s $5 million lawsuit was filed in the Superior Court of Guam late Tuesday afternoon.

He is represented by Attorney Michael Berman.