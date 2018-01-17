Should mayors be responsible for cutting grass on campuses? - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Should mayors be responsible for cutting grass on campuses?

Posted: Updated:
By Kehani Mendiola
Connect

They say the grass is greener on the other side...unless you're the one cutting it. That was the topic at today's the Mayors Council of Guam meeting with the Board of Education present.

Village mayors are currently responsible for maintaining school grounds, but have experienced delays. Members of the Guam Education Board made an appearance at today's Council meeting to discuss school-related matters. One of them - grasscutting.

Mayors are currently responsible for maintaining the grounds for schools located in their villages. With only five maintenance workers per village, vendors have been contracted to help with the load. However, there have been some delays.

Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares said, "It's difficult at the beginning of the fiscal year so October, November being the beginning of the year our funding allotment is not released yet so to prepare a requisition that turns into a purchase order to give to the contractors is difficult."

Specific ground needs at each of the schools is another concern, resulting in costs over budget and delaying the process even longer. "If we go over $15,000 as far as the quotes, we have to put that out on bid and it's a 90-day process for putting things out on bid and it has to go to GSA so again the process is delayed and the school can't get cut right away," said the mayor.

But concerns were not only raised, as possible solutions were on the table. Limiting the scope of work to maintain a uniform maintenance plan at schools is one possibility.

DOE Spokesperson Isa Baza released this statement: "Our board went to the Mayors' Council of Guam to ensure mayors are aware of some of the issues related to the grass cutting budget provided to take care of school grounds. After the discussions, I believe the GEB has a better understanding of the funding needs that the mayors are facing as well as ways that we can improve the delivery of services. We are looking forward to working with the mayors to ensure our schools get the attention they require."

Another meeting is in the works between the two entities to discuss the matter further.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Committee makes recommendation for disciplinary action against Espaldon

    Committee makes recommendation for disciplinary action against Espaldon

    Will Senator Jim Espaldon be removed from his leadership positions? That's now for his colleagues to decide. Resolution 239 had been placed on the session agenda. It details the ethics committee's recommendation for disciplinary action against Espaldon. Last September, they found him in violation of the code of ethics and standards. Espaldon was under investigation for his alleged involvement in a generator deal between the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. in the Northern Mariana Islands...More >>
    Will Senator Jim Espaldon be removed from his leadership positions? That's now for his colleagues to decide. Resolution 239 had been placed on the session agenda. It details the ethics committee's recommendation for disciplinary action against Espaldon. Last September, they found him in violation of the code of ethics and standards. Espaldon was under investigation for his alleged involvement in a generator deal between the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. in the Northern Mariana Islands...More >>

  • Pink Ladies get funding for respiratory gear

    Pink Ladies get funding for respiratory gear

    It's Wednesday and the Pink Ladies are at it again. The United Airlines Employee Association of Guam presented a check of $5,000 to the Guam Memorial Hospital Volunteers Association. The amount will go towards hospital equipment, specifically a respiratory device that can be used on both children and adults. Errol Lee is the UAEG President and told KUAM News, "The employees association we felt a need, matter of fact one of the cornerstones of our organization is giving back to ...More >>
    It's Wednesday and the Pink Ladies are at it again. The United Airlines Employee Association of Guam presented a check of $5,000 to the Guam Memorial Hospital Volunteers Association. The amount will go towards hospital equipment, specifically a respiratory device that can be used on both children and adults. Errol Lee is the UAEG President and told KUAM News, "The employees association we felt a need, matter of fact one of the cornerstones of our organization is giving back to ...More >>

  • Another $5M lawsuit filed against church

    Another $5M lawsuit filed against church

    More stories of naked swimming trips at the Lonfit River. The latest allegation coming from a 45-year-old former Barrigada resident. Only identified by his initials to protect his privacy, A.M. reports going on Boy Scout outings with former Guam priest Louis Brouillard where the priest exposed his naked body. Boys who swam naked, A.M. alleges, would be rewarded with cheeseburgers from McDonald's. Because A.M. and his older brother refused to swim naked, A.M. states the priest refuse...More >>
    More stories of naked swimming trips at the Lonfit River. The latest allegation coming from a 45-year-old former Barrigada resident. Only identified by his initials to protect his privacy, A.M. reports going on Boy Scout outings with former Guam priest Louis Brouillard where the priest exposed his naked body. Boys who swam naked, A.M. alleges, would be rewarded with cheeseburgers from McDonald's. Because A.M. and his older brother refused to swim naked, A.M. states the priest refuse...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly