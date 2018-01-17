Should mayors be responsible for cutting grass on campuses?

They say the grass is greener on the other side...unless you're the one cutting it. That was the topic at today's the Mayors Council of Guam meeting with the Board of Education present.

Village mayors are currently responsible for maintaining school grounds, but have experienced delays. Members of the Guam Education Board made an appearance at today's Council meeting to discuss school-related matters. One of them - grasscutting.

Mayors are currently responsible for maintaining the grounds for schools located in their villages. With only five maintenance workers per village, vendors have been contracted to help with the load. However, there have been some delays.

Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares said, "It's difficult at the beginning of the fiscal year so October, November being the beginning of the year our funding allotment is not released yet so to prepare a requisition that turns into a purchase order to give to the contractors is difficult."

Specific ground needs at each of the schools is another concern, resulting in costs over budget and delaying the process even longer. "If we go over $15,000 as far as the quotes, we have to put that out on bid and it's a 90-day process for putting things out on bid and it has to go to GSA so again the process is delayed and the school can't get cut right away," said the mayor.

But concerns were not only raised, as possible solutions were on the table. Limiting the scope of work to maintain a uniform maintenance plan at schools is one possibility.

DOE Spokesperson Isa Baza released this statement: "Our board went to the Mayors' Council of Guam to ensure mayors are aware of some of the issues related to the grass cutting budget provided to take care of school grounds. After the discussions, I believe the GEB has a better understanding of the funding needs that the mayors are facing as well as ways that we can improve the delivery of services. We are looking forward to working with the mayors to ensure our schools get the attention they require."

Another meeting is in the works between the two entities to discuss the matter further.