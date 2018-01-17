Judicial community weighs-in on dangers of social media influence

Many of us can't go a day without our beloved social media access, spending hours each day on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. And while it's a convenient way to keep up with friends and family, share pictures, and get the latest in news, it's a growing concern in the judicial system - specifically, how it can affect the outcome of a high profile trial.

Where do you get your news?

"67% of Americans get their primary news from social media. 67%. It's the kind of thing we all need to be thinking about - how are we going to manage and control that kind of issue?" suggested Montana Judge Karen Townsend. She was a featured speaker in Day 1 of the Pacific Judicial Council Workshop.

Her topic, Managing a High Profile Case, sparked plenty of talk amongst judges about sites like Facebook and Twitter. "We also give that kind of instruction to everybody about you're not supposed to research. You're not supposed to Google. You're not supposed to do any of these kinds of things," she stated. "I explain to them about how many cases across the country have had to be re-tried because they found out that jurors have done social media."

Guam's Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood experienced a similar situation in her courtroom during a high-profile drug case. Though she advised jurors to lay off social media, it apparently was too tall an order to comply with. "Believe me, I've held a juror in contempt and held them in jail for things he's done and other jurors in a high-profile case. And then they go onto Facebook and they say, 'Wow, LMAO.' I didn't even know what that meant at the time, 'LMAO'. The defendant is guilty as hell. We didn't even start jury selection yet."

Montana Judge Carolyn Ostby chiming in on how to address jurors to understand what's at stake...aside from time and taxpayer dollars, saying, "This is why. Because it's about fairness to the people here and if you were a litigant, this is why you would not want jurors to be going on social media because what you read may be totally wrong. Or there might be a very good response to it and that's not why it's not being presented. But you won't know that and that will be totally unfair."

These types of discussions, according to Guam Supreme Court Justice F. Phillip Carbullido, are exactly what the workshop is intended for - to share best practices. "Not only for the lawyers themselves and how they can handle the various challenges of a trial, but from the perspective of the judges, how can they improve themselves to meeting the demands on both sides of the bench," he said.

The workshop continues through Friday at the Hilton Guam Resort and Spa.

35 judges from the region as well as 70 attorneys will be participating.