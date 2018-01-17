Gutierrez taps Fred Bordallo as his running mate - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Gutierrez taps Fred Bordallo as his running mate

Posted: Updated:

Former Governor Carl Gutierrez has officially picked his second in command for his race to Adelup. His choice - former top brass of the Guam Police Department, Fred Bordallo. We sat down with the former police chief about his thoughts on the coming campaign season.

It's yet another Gutierrez-Bordallo team making a run for Adelup. "Governor Gutierrez has chosen me to be his running mate as lieutenant governor," said the former chief, confirming the news today.

But, the pair have been meeting about it since last November. "He was always encouraging me and saying despite my loss as a candidate for senator in 2016 that he trusts and is confident that I can really help his campaign," said Bordallo.

They are the latest duo to solidify their team for the gubernatorial race. "Our campaign is people helping people and I just shared with supporters I was humbles at their asking of me to help governor Gutierrez win back the seat at Adelup and make the changes and tackling the issues important for Guam for the next four years," said Bordallo.

Their announcement follows others democrats in the race - Lou Leon Guerrero and Josh Tenorio, and Senator Frank Aguon Jr. and former US Attorney Alicia Limtiaco. Senator Dennis Rodriguez Jr., who has since announced his run for governor, has yet to name a running mate. As for the GOP, current Lt. Governor Ray Tenorio and former Senator Tony Ada have announced they've teamed up, as well.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Committee makes recommendation for disciplinary action against Espaldon

    Committee makes recommendation for disciplinary action against Espaldon

    Will Senator Jim Espaldon be removed from his leadership positions? That's now for his colleagues to decide. Resolution 239 had been placed on the session agenda. It details the ethics committee's recommendation for disciplinary action against Espaldon. Last September, they found him in violation of the code of ethics and standards. Espaldon was under investigation for his alleged involvement in a generator deal between the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. in the Northern Mariana Islands...More >>
    Will Senator Jim Espaldon be removed from his leadership positions? That's now for his colleagues to decide. Resolution 239 had been placed on the session agenda. It details the ethics committee's recommendation for disciplinary action against Espaldon. Last September, they found him in violation of the code of ethics and standards. Espaldon was under investigation for his alleged involvement in a generator deal between the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. in the Northern Mariana Islands...More >>

  • Pink Ladies get funding for respiratory gear

    Pink Ladies get funding for respiratory gear

    It's Wednesday and the Pink Ladies are at it again. The United Airlines Employee Association of Guam presented a check of $5,000 to the Guam Memorial Hospital Volunteers Association. The amount will go towards hospital equipment, specifically a respiratory device that can be used on both children and adults. Errol Lee is the UAEG President and told KUAM News, "The employees association we felt a need, matter of fact one of the cornerstones of our organization is giving back to ...More >>
    It's Wednesday and the Pink Ladies are at it again. The United Airlines Employee Association of Guam presented a check of $5,000 to the Guam Memorial Hospital Volunteers Association. The amount will go towards hospital equipment, specifically a respiratory device that can be used on both children and adults. Errol Lee is the UAEG President and told KUAM News, "The employees association we felt a need, matter of fact one of the cornerstones of our organization is giving back to ...More >>

  • Another $5M lawsuit filed against church

    Another $5M lawsuit filed against church

    More stories of naked swimming trips at the Lonfit River. The latest allegation coming from a 45-year-old former Barrigada resident. Only identified by his initials to protect his privacy, A.M. reports going on Boy Scout outings with former Guam priest Louis Brouillard where the priest exposed his naked body. Boys who swam naked, A.M. alleges, would be rewarded with cheeseburgers from McDonald's. Because A.M. and his older brother refused to swim naked, A.M. states the priest refuse...More >>
    More stories of naked swimming trips at the Lonfit River. The latest allegation coming from a 45-year-old former Barrigada resident. Only identified by his initials to protect his privacy, A.M. reports going on Boy Scout outings with former Guam priest Louis Brouillard where the priest exposed his naked body. Boys who swam naked, A.M. alleges, would be rewarded with cheeseburgers from McDonald's. Because A.M. and his older brother refused to swim naked, A.M. states the priest refuse...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly