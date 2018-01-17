Gutierrez taps Fred Bordallo as his running mate

Former Governor Carl Gutierrez has officially picked his second in command for his race to Adelup. His choice - former top brass of the Guam Police Department, Fred Bordallo. We sat down with the former police chief about his thoughts on the coming campaign season.

It's yet another Gutierrez-Bordallo team making a run for Adelup. "Governor Gutierrez has chosen me to be his running mate as lieutenant governor," said the former chief, confirming the news today.

But, the pair have been meeting about it since last November. "He was always encouraging me and saying despite my loss as a candidate for senator in 2016 that he trusts and is confident that I can really help his campaign," said Bordallo.

They are the latest duo to solidify their team for the gubernatorial race. "Our campaign is people helping people and I just shared with supporters I was humbles at their asking of me to help governor Gutierrez win back the seat at Adelup and make the changes and tackling the issues important for Guam for the next four years," said Bordallo.

Their announcement follows others democrats in the race - Lou Leon Guerrero and Josh Tenorio, and Senator Frank Aguon Jr. and former US Attorney Alicia Limtiaco. Senator Dennis Rodriguez Jr., who has since announced his run for governor, has yet to name a running mate. As for the GOP, current Lt. Governor Ray Tenorio and former Senator Tony Ada have announced they've teamed up, as well.