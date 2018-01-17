Barrett-Anderson urging Congress to allow commercialized pot - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Barrett-Anderson urging Congress to allow commercialized pot

Posted: Updated:

It's a move that would clear away a major hurdle for the legalized marijuana industry. Guam's Attorney General is joining a coalition of 18 other AGs in urging Congress to authorize access to banking services for cannabis businesses.

Federal law currently prohibits banks from dealing with marijuana companies, because technically their product is still an illegal substance in many states, and financial institutions would be subject to criminal and civil liability for accepting the money.

The Attorneys General have written to congress seeking legislation to bring the marijuana industry into the regulated banking system...

Attorney General Elizabeth Barrett-Anderson said, "I believe the banking industry is supportive. They'd love to have some of this money flowing through their institutions, but we can't do that unless congress acts."

No doubt Legal Marijuana businesses would also welcome the chance to use the security and flexibility that the banking system provides. As the AG's note, it would provide companies with a "safe harbor" for the money they make. "At least we understand that the money that's going to be generated from this, and that's going to be taxed on this is deposited somewhere. And it doesn't go into the criminal market or the grey market as they call it," she said.

She says it would be another important step toward in full implementation of the law. "It's just one component of the infrastructure that's needed for our effort to permit medicinal marijuana here on Guam," said the AG.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Committee makes recommendation for disciplinary action against Espaldon

    Committee makes recommendation for disciplinary action against Espaldon

    Will Senator Jim Espaldon be removed from his leadership positions? That's now for his colleagues to decide. Resolution 239 had been placed on the session agenda. It details the ethics committee's recommendation for disciplinary action against Espaldon. Last September, they found him in violation of the code of ethics and standards. Espaldon was under investigation for his alleged involvement in a generator deal between the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. in the Northern Mariana Islands...More >>
    Will Senator Jim Espaldon be removed from his leadership positions? That's now for his colleagues to decide. Resolution 239 had been placed on the session agenda. It details the ethics committee's recommendation for disciplinary action against Espaldon. Last September, they found him in violation of the code of ethics and standards. Espaldon was under investigation for his alleged involvement in a generator deal between the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. in the Northern Mariana Islands...More >>

  • Pink Ladies get funding for respiratory gear

    Pink Ladies get funding for respiratory gear

    It's Wednesday and the Pink Ladies are at it again. The United Airlines Employee Association of Guam presented a check of $5,000 to the Guam Memorial Hospital Volunteers Association. The amount will go towards hospital equipment, specifically a respiratory device that can be used on both children and adults. Errol Lee is the UAEG President and told KUAM News, "The employees association we felt a need, matter of fact one of the cornerstones of our organization is giving back to ...More >>
    It's Wednesday and the Pink Ladies are at it again. The United Airlines Employee Association of Guam presented a check of $5,000 to the Guam Memorial Hospital Volunteers Association. The amount will go towards hospital equipment, specifically a respiratory device that can be used on both children and adults. Errol Lee is the UAEG President and told KUAM News, "The employees association we felt a need, matter of fact one of the cornerstones of our organization is giving back to ...More >>

  • Another $5M lawsuit filed against church

    Another $5M lawsuit filed against church

    More stories of naked swimming trips at the Lonfit River. The latest allegation coming from a 45-year-old former Barrigada resident. Only identified by his initials to protect his privacy, A.M. reports going on Boy Scout outings with former Guam priest Louis Brouillard where the priest exposed his naked body. Boys who swam naked, A.M. alleges, would be rewarded with cheeseburgers from McDonald's. Because A.M. and his older brother refused to swim naked, A.M. states the priest refuse...More >>
    More stories of naked swimming trips at the Lonfit River. The latest allegation coming from a 45-year-old former Barrigada resident. Only identified by his initials to protect his privacy, A.M. reports going on Boy Scout outings with former Guam priest Louis Brouillard where the priest exposed his naked body. Boys who swam naked, A.M. alleges, would be rewarded with cheeseburgers from McDonald's. Because A.M. and his older brother refused to swim naked, A.M. states the priest refuse...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly