Barrett-Anderson urging Congress to allow commercialized pot

It's a move that would clear away a major hurdle for the legalized marijuana industry. Guam's Attorney General is joining a coalition of 18 other AGs in urging Congress to authorize access to banking services for cannabis businesses.

Federal law currently prohibits banks from dealing with marijuana companies, because technically their product is still an illegal substance in many states, and financial institutions would be subject to criminal and civil liability for accepting the money.

The Attorneys General have written to congress seeking legislation to bring the marijuana industry into the regulated banking system...

Attorney General Elizabeth Barrett-Anderson said, "I believe the banking industry is supportive. They'd love to have some of this money flowing through their institutions, but we can't do that unless congress acts."

No doubt Legal Marijuana businesses would also welcome the chance to use the security and flexibility that the banking system provides. As the AG's note, it would provide companies with a "safe harbor" for the money they make. "At least we understand that the money that's going to be generated from this, and that's going to be taxed on this is deposited somewhere. And it doesn't go into the criminal market or the grey market as they call it," she said.

She says it would be another important step toward in full implementation of the law. "It's just one component of the infrastructure that's needed for our effort to permit medicinal marijuana here on Guam," said the AG.