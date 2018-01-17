Palik Palik arrested for threatening to burn down business

He told police he hears voices that sound like angels. Now a man accused of threatening to burn down a business is placed under arrest.

49 year old Palik Palik is charged with terroristic conduct. Court documents state, the suspect was at the Pacific Wielding Services on Tuesday when he made the alleged threat to burn the place down.

Authorities made the arrest finding a black disposable lighter.

The suspect admitted to police he had previously been arrested for arson.