Students leery about "Money Pool" floating around social media

Many of you might have tapped through those Instagram and Snapchat stories, seeing what's being called The Money Pool. People saying they are making eight times their money in return, though experts caution those looking to invest. We decided to see for ourselves more about this apparent get rich quick scheme.

It's all the buzz on social media, with a caption that it's a quick way to make some cash. "That in particular looks to me like a Ponzi scheme or a money pool, it's kind of like Bitcoin, but not really," said one college student.

But, is it legit? We caught up with some other university students to get their thoughts. "I've heard a lot about it I have a few friends that update it on their stories," said one respondent. "I've never tried it, but I'm just scared cause I'm not sure if it's a scam or not."

Rose wasn't so sure about investing.

Social Media users tell us how it works: you pay $50 to get on the last row of the board. That $50 goes to the person on top, and once they cash out using PayPal, everyone moves up a slot and the process starts over. Maria, a business student at UOG tells us in her words, it looks like schemes, she learned about in class, saying, "So people give money and pretty much the people of the bottom go to the top, and if the pyramid doesn't keep going out people lose out on money."

When asked if she knew people that have invested, she told KUAM News, "Yes, I have a couple friends that have and some people have made money, some are still waiting to make money, I guess that's the downside to that."

It's a pyramid scheme for Christian, a UOG Marketing student who's seen it on WhatsApp groups. "I mean it's pretty clear the way it's set up looks a lot like a pyramid scheme, and the way it works is pretty much how I see a pyramid scheme," he stated. "There's no service or product that's being sold or advertised it's just getting all these people to give you their money, kind of just telling them how you did it, go do it this way, hopefully if you put in the work you can get the same result. But it's basically just asking people for money."

So what's the deal? Can you really make money off of social media ? While some believe it might be a potential scam, others have cashed out. "I had a close friend that said she made cash," another student told us. "The first time that I did it I was able to cash out but now that everyone is starting to get on it, it's hard to recruit people it's slowing down now."

The boards are slowing down for Regina, but she did make money in two days off of her $400 investment. She says the secret depends on your group and motivation. "It all depends with the group that you're in, if you sign up people and they don't do anything then some people won't get their money but you just have to like motivate them," she said.

So far, the Attorney General's Office has not received any formal complaints, but they confirm they are looking into it.